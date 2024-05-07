Rutgers wrestling lands a commitment from Brandon Toranzo

An already strong recruiting class for Rutgers wrestling got another boost with the commitment of Brandon Toranzo this week.

Toranzo is a high-level addition for Rutgers who finished off his high school career. He took third-place in the NJSIAA State Championships at 285 pounds for Nutley High School (Nutley, New Jersey). During his run at the state championships, Toranzo defeated two wrestlers who were ranked above him pre-tournament by NJ Wrestle.

He also won the Region 3 heavyweight championship this season.

Rutgers has five wrestlers in the top 50 in the nation on the FloWrestling Big Board.

Toranzo announced via social media his commitment on Monday afternoon:

Last week, Rutgers landed a commitment from Dagen Condomotti out of the transfer portal. In addition, heavyweight Yaraslau Slavikouski announced that he will be returning to Rutgers.

Rutgers is coming off a strong bounce-back season. Rutgers finished the season 12-5 and with a 4-4 record in the Big Ten.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire