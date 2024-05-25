Rutgers women’s basketball offered Maryland four-star guard Autumn Fleary

Autumn Fleary is one of the latest offers to be sent out from Rutgers women’s basketball. The Maryland guard was offered by Rutgers on May 23.

In addition to being offered by Rutgers, she recently participated in the trials for the United States U17 national team. She is a guard for the McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Maryland).

Fleary is a four-star guard according to ESPN. She is the No. 21 recruit in the nation in the ESPN rankings for 2026 and is considered one of the top point guards in the country (if not the top point guard).

Along with Rutgers, other programs to have offered Fleary include Boston College, Central Florida, Florida, Marquette, Mississippi State, St. John’s, SMU, TCU, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others in a very crowded recruitment.

Fleary is electric with the ball in her hands. Her court vision and basketball IQ are impressive for a class of 2026 guard and she has the ability to create for herself offensively and distribute to teammates.

Rutgers has built some nice momentum on the recruiting trail with their 2024 class.

Headlining the incoming class are five-star guard Kiyomi McMiller and four-star forward Zachara Perkins.

