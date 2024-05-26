Rutgers women’s basketball’s Kiyomi McMiller on her NIL deal with the Jordan Brand

Last year, Kiyomi McMiller signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with the Jordan Brand. The five-star athlete from New Jersey signed with Rutgers basketball this spring.

McMiller finished as the No. 27 recruit in the nation in the ESPN rankings. She picked Rutgers from an offer list that included Arizona State, Baylor, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss.

She is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to head coach Coquese Washington, who is entering her third season with the Scarlet Knights.

As for McMiller, her NIL deal with the biggest brand in basketball is certainly a big deal and puts her on not just a national stage but an international one.

And she made history with the deal, becoming the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with the Jordan Brand.

“I really got the deal by actually being watched by the brand a couple years before I was selected,” McMiller told Rutgers Wire. “They watched my workouts and watched how I grew better as I got older. And they had just texted me through Instagram and told me that they wanted me to be a part of the brand and we just went from there.”

McMiller finished her senior season with Life Center Academy (Burlington, New Jersey) averaging 30.1 points per game.

She also had 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. In addition, McMiller averaged 2.8 steals per gam as the Warriors finished 12-16 on the season.

