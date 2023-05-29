Rutgers running back Samuel Brown V could have a bigger role in 2023

The 2022 football season was full of ups and downs for the Scarlet Knights. While the offense struggled, one bright spot was Samuel Brown V. During his freshman season, the talented running back battled injuries, but he made the most of his opportunities when he was on the field. As long as he stays healthy, he could have a more significant role this fall.

In seven games, the Philadelphia native rushed for 383 yards while averaging 4.3 yards a carry. That was the second most on Rutgers, as Kyle Monangia led the way with 459 yards in 12 games. Had the La Salle High School product stayed healthy, the leaderboard might have been flipped.

Impressive showcase of running through contact and accelerating from #Rutgers freshman RB Samuel Brown V. The former La Salle College HS standout in Philly got his first start of the season today and has made the most of it. Finished this drive off w/rushing TD too. pic.twitter.com/yLf5t68VO9 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 22, 2022

Additionally, Brown V led Rutgers in rushing touchdowns with three and rushing yards per game with 53.43. His best game of the season came against Indiana, as he recorded a career-high 101 yards while finding the endzone once. The Rutgers offense looked different without him on the field, as the running game was less explosive.

As the Scarlet Knights look to post a winning record for the first time under Greg Schiano, Brown V is an important piece. Having him in the lineup takes some pressure off the passing game and allows Rutgers to be more creative offensively. That will be crucial during the 2023 campaign, as Rutgers has the ninth-hardest schedule in college football, according to ESPN.

#Rutgers freshman RB Samuel Brown V was building some momentum before a season ending injury after his first career 100-yard game against Indiana. The Philly native and former La Salle College standout scored 3 TD’s and just under 400 yards rushing. pic.twitter.com/ybQcENCquK — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 7, 2023

While football season is still months away, Rutgers has plenty to prove. Brown V will be one player that this team relies on, and if he can build on what he did as a freshman, then the offense should take a step forward.

