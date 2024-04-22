How Rutgers is preparing for new rule changes coming to college football

PISCATAWAY — A big change is coming to college football, but it’s one that’s familiar to Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano.

The NCAA is adopting the two-minute warning as part of several NFL-like wrinkles coming to the college level, and it’s forcing Schiano and coaches across college football to devise strategies for clock management and timeouts.

It’s something Schiano is accustomed to from his time as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and 2013.

“I was just talking to the officials about that,” Schiano said Saturday after the Scarlet Knights’ second scrimmage of the spring. “It is a significant change. When I listen to non-educated football people say, ‘Oh, it’s good. They make sure the media gets another planned TV timeout,’ boy, I wish it were that easy.”

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field before the game against the Temple Owls at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The final minutes of a game require a new approach.

“There’s a whole strategy — which I won’t go into the details — but there’s a whole strategy of clock management tied to the two-minute warning, because it’s essentially an extra timeout,” Schiano said. “So you have to look at it from both sides. If you need that timeout, it’s great. If you’re on the other side, you really don’t want it. How do you use your timeouts in relation to that extra timeout? That one, though, you don’t get to call when you want it. It’s called for you.”

Schiano said there are some details the NCAA still needs to clarify, such as how the current under-two-minute rules will be affected.

“I can’t seem to get a clean answer,” Schiano said, “so pretty soon I’m sure we’ll get confirmation.”

The NCAA is also adding in-helmet communication, but only until there are 15 seconds remaining on the play clock. Teams will now also be allowed to use tablets on the sidelines to view in-game video.

Schiano said after Rutgers’ first spring scrimmage that the Scarlet Knights had already begun practicing the in-helmet communication.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Rule changes coming, Greg Schiano's thoughts