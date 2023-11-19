Rutgers men’s basketball improves to 4-0 at home with win over Howard

Jersey Mike’s Arena is becoming a difficult place for opponents to play. With a win over Howard on Saturday night, the Scarlet Knights improved to 4-0 at home to start the 2023-2024 campaign. In their latest victory, the Scarlet Knights were almost unstoppable offensively and dominated in the second half.

Against Howard, Rutgers’ starters set the tone. Four of their five starters scored more than 10 points, including Derek Simpson, who led both teams with 23. The offensive explosion marked the first time this season that Rutgers scored more than 80 points.

Additionally, Rutgers capitalized on the Bisons’ mistakes. Howard turned the ball over 21 times and committed 22 fouls. As a result, they were unable to gain any momentum.

After ending the first half up by eight, Rutgers used the last twenty minutes to pull away. In the second half, they outscored Howard 46-32. That included a 24-8 run, which gave Rutgers a 20-point lead with less than six minutes left.

For Howard, Bryce Harris continued to be a bright spot as he scored 12 points and added eight rebounds to his resume. Marcus Dockery also had an impressive night for the Bisons, leading the team with 16 points.

After an extended break, Rutgers will look to continue its winning ways when it takes on Saint Peter’s on November 27.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) stands in the pocket to pass in the second half of…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) stands in the pocket to pass in the second half of an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hands the…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hands the ball off to Kyle Monangai #5 during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during an NCAA…

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) finds running room during the second half of an…

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) finds running room during the second half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn…

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov.…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for…

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) protects the ball as he runs during an NCAA football…

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) protects the ball as he runs during an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA…

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt prepares to throw during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday,…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt prepares to throw during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) fights for yards as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Eric Rogers (0) pursues during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight for yards after the catch against Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles as…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson (44) attempts to tackle during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with the line judge during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5) dives for yards in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Eric Rogers (0) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) kicks…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) kicks a field goal as punter Riley Thompson (95) holds and Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) defends during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball against Flip Dixon #10 and Eric Rogers #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with Alex Felkins #91 and teammates after an offensive touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire