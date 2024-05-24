Rutgers’ Kirk Ciarrocca is one of the highest paid coordinators in college football

Rutgers football owes much of its success last season to offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. And not surprisingly, Ciarrocca is one of the highest paid offensive coordinators in college football.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ciarrocca’s $1.4 million annual salary is the twelfth highest in the country. The Rutgers offensive coordinator is one of four Big Ten offensive coordinators on the list.

Last fall was Ciarrocca’s first season back at Rutgers.

During his first year as Rutgers offensive coordinator last season, Ciarrocca brought out the best in his players. That includes Kyle Monangai, who led the Big Ten in rushing yards with 1,262 yards. He was the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2012 and was rated the top running back in the Big Ten.

Highest Paid Offensive Coordinators in College Football💰 pic.twitter.com/2eMkMJtofE

— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 23, 2024

Although Ciarrocca will have one of the best running backs in the country at his disposal this year, his biggest test will be at quarterback. Earlier this month, Athan Kaliakmanis was named Rutgers’ starting quarterback. The former Minnesota Gopher has recorded 2,784 passing yards and thrown 17 passing touchdowns in his career.

Ciarrocca coached Kaliakmanis when he was a freshman at Minnesota in 2022.

