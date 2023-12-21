Rutgers football: Transfer portal commit Dymere Miller is named an FCS All-American

Dymere Miller got a national honor on Thursday, being named an All-American. The wide receiver committed to Rutgers football over the weekend out of the transfer portal.

Miller put together a tremendous final season at Monmouth in 2023 and was one of 11 athletes named to the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association All-America Team.

This past fall saw Miller become one of the top athletes at the FCS level, regardless of position. He finished his senior season at Monmouth with 90 catches for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns. Across his four seasons with the program, he had 169 catches for 2,408 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Miller signed with Rutgers football on Wednesday, which marked the first day of the early signing period. He has one year of eligibility left:

During his signing day press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano talked about the significance of adding Miller to the program.

“There were some connections with Dymere, certainly being local but he’s the all-time leading receiver in FCS this past season,” Schiano told reporters. “He happened to be childhood friends with (former Rutgers running back) Aaron Young. They played, I don’t know if it was little league or whatever together or if it was football, but my hat is off to Aaron. He helped us in the recruitment, and I think we have a receiver there that can help us. He’s very fast. “I think this class overall brings a lot of speed to our team, and that’s something that’s very important to me and the philosophy with which I coach and what I expect our program to play. But he fits right in there, and he’s a one-year guy. So we expect him to come in here and have an immediate contribution and impact on our team.”

