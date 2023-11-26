Have Rutgers football stars Kyle Monangai and Max Melton decided about the NFL draft? How about playing in a bowl game?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Max Melton and Kyle Monangai both participated in the Senior Day celebrations for Rutgers football on Saturday afternoon, but neither player has made a decision about their future. At least, not a public decision.

With the rise of players opting out of bowl games to jumpstart their NFL draft preparation, Melton and Monangai certainly have some big decisions ahead of them. Decisions that could impact their teammates and head coach Greg Schiano in the coming weeks.

They could choose to opt out of the bowl game and begin the NFL draft process. They could play in the bowl game and then decide to enter the NFL draft. Or, they could opt to return to Rutgers for a final season and choose to play in the bowl game.

The case of Monangai is an intriguing one. With one year of eligibility left, Monangai could return next year and be a key part of Rutgers football taking the next step as a program. In what was his first full year as a starter, Monangai finished the season as the Big Ten’s leading rusher.

He also became the first Rutgers running back to top 1,000 yards in a season since 2012.

And in a league with several talented running backs, that is quite an accomplishment.

“It’s in the air. haven’t made any final decisions. Absolutely not,” Monangai said after Saturday’s loss to Maryland. “I have to talk to coach Schiano, I have to talk with my family and there’s a bunch of people I’ve talked to about it so now I haven’t really given too much thought. And now the last game was over and maybe I will but something to think about what with the advice and the wisdom of people around me like coach Schiano and my family.”

As for the more immediate concern, Monangai said he likely will play in a bowl game. Rutgers is currently being projected to play in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Still a decision, but I’m sure I will. I’ve been waiting to play in a bowl game forever around here

As for Melton, he too hasn’t (publicly) made a decision about the NFL draft or playing in a bowl game. He had a strong season that included three interceptions and six passes defended.

“I haven’t thought about none of that -I wish I had an answer for you,” Melton told Rutgers Wire after the game. “I really haven’t thought about none of that. Like, we really take it one game season at a time so I was really just all in on Maryland – like my mind was in nowhere but on Maryland. So now hopefully I’ll have an answer in the future but not as right now.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire