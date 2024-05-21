Rutgers football recruiting – Zion Elee earns Under Armour All-America Game invite

It was a big weekend for Zion Elee as the prospect from Maryland stood out at the Under Armour Next Football Camp. He was offered by Rutgers in April.

Elee is a defensive lineman from Joppatowne (Joppa, Maryland). In addition to Rutgers, he holds offers from Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. He has an impressive 6-foot-5 and 225-pound frame.

He is a consensus four-star recruit.

After a standout showing over the weekend at the Baltimore camp, Elee was invited to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game.

It was a very strong camp showing from Elee, who won his individuals and performed consistently well against a solid group of offensive linemen.

The following athletes were recognized at the Under Armour camp for their standout performances:

Sweet inside rush move from the No. 35 ranked prospect in the ESPN Jr. 300 Zion Elee 💨 @D1zion26 He earned an invite to the Under Armour All-America game at camp today. Dude is a baller 🔥 #UANext pic.twitter.com/LdeH0tjpI4 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 19, 2024

Defensive Line MVP

Christian Evans

Offensive Line MVP

Nate Hampton

Running Back MVP

Decarlos Young

Linebacker MVP

Devin Reeves

Quarterback MVP

Tristan Sabb

Wide Receiver MVP

Myles McAfee

Defensive Back MVP

Byron Baldwin Jr.

