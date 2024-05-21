Advertisement

Rutgers football recruiting – Zion Elee earns Under Armour All-America Game invite

kristian dyer
It was a big weekend for Zion Elee as the prospect from Maryland stood out at the Under Armour Next Football Camp. He was offered by Rutgers in April.

Elee is a defensive lineman from Joppatowne (Joppa, Maryland). In addition to Rutgers, he holds offers from Maryland, Minnesota, Penn StateTennessee, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. He has an impressive 6-foot-5 and 225-pound frame.

He is a consensus four-star recruit.

After a standout showing over the weekend at the Baltimore camp, Elee was invited to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game.

It was a very strong camp showing from Elee, who won his individuals and performed consistently well against a solid group of offensive linemen.

The following athletes were recognized at the Under Armour camp for their standout performances:

 

Defensive Line MVP

  • Christian Evans

Offensive Line MVP

  • Nate Hampton

Running Back MVP

  • Decarlos Young

Linebacker MVP

  • Devin Reeves

Quarterback MVP

  • Tristan Sabb

Wide Receiver MVP

  • Myles McAfee

Defensive Back MVP

  • Byron Baldwin Jr.

 

 

