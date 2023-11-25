Rutgers football recruiting: 4-star recruit Jaelyne Matthews is back on campus

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Jaelyne Matthews is back at Rutgers, the four-star offensive lineman checking in on a visit for the final regular season game of the season.

Rutgers hosts Maryland, a Big Ten rival, with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff scheduled for the Big Ten Network.

Matthews is one of the top offensive line recruits in the nation. In mid-September, the class of 2025 prospect de-committed from Penn State.

Checking in at 6-foot-5 and 273-pound, Matthews is an offensive tackle from Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.), who is already committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game next year.

A four-star offensive lineman he holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

He tweeted about the visit to Rutgers with a photo taken from the recruiting lounge behind the end zone.

Rutgers currently has one committed player in the 2025 recruiting class, quarterback Sean Ashenfelder.

The quarterback prospect currently holds offers from Pittsburgh UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, Pittsburgh, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire