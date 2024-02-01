Film evaluation: Rutgers gets a big addition to their roster in Naseim Brantley

Last year, Rutgers football landed wide receiver Naseim Brantley via the NCAA transfer portal. Even though signing with the Scarlet Knights over a year ago, Brantley’s debut was held up when the NCAA ruled him ineligible for the 2023 season.

On Tuesday, the NCAA granted Brantley eligibility for next season, giving Rutgers an addition that could have high potential on their offense this upcoming season.

A product out of Farmingdale, New Jersey, Brantley was the leading receiver for Western Illinois in 2022, catching 53 passes along with 893 yards and nine touchdowns. In what was his last season at Western Illinois, Brantley was still selected Second Team All-American by Phil Steele.

Film Evaluation

Brantley can add explosiveness to the Scarlet Knights offense in his last year of eligibility. While in high school, the big-body wide receiver had solid speed, running the forty-yard dash in 4.58 seconds. Brantley, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver, can out-leverage many defenders, causing concern in the opposing secondary.

Brantley has strong hands that can hold onto difficult catches while running routes through traffic. The former Leatherneck won a lot of 50/50 balls at Western Illinois, outmuscling defenders. Brantley is experienced in running all routes, recording 2164 yards and 17 touchdowns throughout his college career.

He has the potential to do that at Rutgers this year.

Rutgers’ offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca will insert this new offensive weapon within his red zone package, giving incumbent starting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt a big target to throw to.

As spring practices get underway in April, Brantley could make an immediate impact for the Scarlet Knights.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire