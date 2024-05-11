What Rutgers football freshman impressed Robert Longerbeam the most this spring?

A deep and talented incoming freshmen class for Rutgers football is making an impression on the veteran players, with one rookie already turning some heads.

Defensive back Robert Longerbeam, set to enter his fourth season at Rutgers, talked about the incoming class of 2024 while on the ‘Reem and Beam Unplugged‘ podcast. The podcast is hosted by Longerbeam and Tyreem Powell, a senior linebacker at Rutgers.

In talking about the class of 2024, Longerbeam was impressed by the maturity of the group. But one player on the offensive side of the ball really stood out to him.

“I ain’t going to lie, KJ Duff the hype is real,” Longerbeam said on the podcast. “He is what he is bro. I like him a lot, I like him a lot.”

Duff is a four-star wide receiver from St. Anthony’s (Melville, New York).

During his high school career, Duff had 132 receptions for 2606 yards and 26 touchdowns in 28 games. 247Sports ranked Duff as the No. 1 prospect in New York and the No. 26 ranked tight-end nationally in the class of 2024.

He had offers that included Miami, North Carolina, Syracuse and Tennessee among others.

Duff is part of a solid and very much under-rated 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers. One that Longerbeam said has made an impression with their intensity and work ethic.

“Boys -they attack it like vets, they stay in this building, they’re on top of their stuff. I like this class for real,” Longerbeam said. “I’ve definitely saw a lot of progress from them this spring, taking that role into college.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire