Rutgers football 2023 commit Davoun Fuse’s film analysis

Rutgers football landed an athletic defensive prospect when 2023 recruit Davoun Fuse signed his letter of intent in December. The Scarlet Knights recruited the Pennsylvania native as a linebacker, knowing he was a quarterback in high school.

While attending Washington High School in Washington, PA, Fuse played quarterback and defensive back for the Prexies. The three-star recruit was a multiple sport athlete in high school, playing basketball and track in the offseason.

During his senior year, the 6-foot-4 200-pound prospect led his team to a 7-5 record and a Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League 2A quarterfinal appearance. Before the start of the season, Fuse got selected 2022 preseason conference all-star.

Fuse also threw for 11 touchdowns and ran in 14 as a junior, earning him MVP honors in the Class 2A Century Conference. According to 247Sports, Fuse is a top 25 prospect, ranking him 22nd in Pennsylvania. Among his recruiting class, Fuse is the nation’s No. 111 athlete prospect.

Film Breakdown:

Fuse was a multi-position starter who played quarterback, safety, and corner in high school. Heading into his first season with the Scarlet Knights, the young prospect is projected to play either linebacker or safety.

His athleticism will allow him to play multiple positions as his career develops. Fuse has excellent ball instincts while playing defensive back. With his quarterback knowledge, Fuse can read opposing routes, baiting the quarterback into bad decisions. He has excellent hands and can force a ton of pass breakups. Also, he has great tackling technique, using his shoulder pads instead of his helmet.

Fuse can be a dynamic punt returner on special teams since he has experience returning kicks. He can thrive on special teams, as an athletic playmaker.

Fuse is undersized for a Big Ten linebacker. Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak will try to utilize Fuse in the secondary, adding much-needed depth. As Fuse develops into a Big Ten player, it will be interesting to see what role he will inherit.

