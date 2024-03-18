Rutgers basketball guard Derek Simpson enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Rutgers basketball guard Derek Simpson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Scarlet Knights.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday and will remain open until May 1. Simpson joins Mawot Mage and Antwone Woolfolk are the only Scarlet Knights to enter.

A former three-star recruit, Simpson appeared in all 32 games this past season. Simpson started 25 games during his sophomore season, averaging 8.3 points with a team-high 93 assists and 44 steals. He also shot a team-best 86.4% from the free-throw line.

In early January, Simpson scored 23 points against Ohio State. In 34 minutes of work, Simpson recorded a 56.3 percent shooting percentage going 9-for-16 from the floor. He also added eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in a 76-72 loss.

Simpson struggled with inconsistency on offense throughout his sophomore season, averaging 8.3 points per game, 3.2 rebound points per game, and 2.9 assists per game, shooting just 30 percent from the field. He continued to play high-level defense, hitting the boards hard, and posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2-to-1.

Simpson excelled in his freshman season, playing in all 34 games with six starts, averaging 20.1 minutes per game. He logged 7.1 points per game and had 50 assists and 26 steals during the 2022-23 season. He finished his first year strong, averaging 13.7 points in the final six games of the year.

