Rutgers basketball adds PJ Hayes, transfer wing from San Diego

Rutgers basketball’s 12th, and possibly final, addition to its 2024-25 roster is a shooter on a meteoric rise through the collegiate ranks.

PJ Hayes, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound transfer wing from San Diego, has signed with the Scarlet Knights for his fifth season.

"We are adding another great student-athlete, from a great family, who can really shoot the basketball," head coach Steve Pikiell said. "P.J. is a player who has shown the ability to hit nine three-pointers in a game and he can really pass it. I love the basketball journey that he's taken, and I am proud to add another elite student-athlete to our program."

Here are three things to know about Hayes, who is the program’s fourth transfer commitment this spring.

1. He played three years of Division 2 ball

Hayes hails from Minnesota’s Waconia High School, where he scored nearly 2,000 points and played goalkeeper on the soccer team. His first three collegiate seasons took place at Division 2 Black Hills State University in South Dakota. There, he averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.8 percent from 3-point range. He helped the Yellow Jackets reach the Division 2 Final Four twice.

Side note: Hayes also plays piano and ukelele.

2. He transitioned well to Division 1

In one season at San Diego, Hayes averaged 10.5 points and 3.1 boards in 25 minutes while shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range and .791 from the free-throw line. He was clearly cast as a 3-point specialist, with a whopping 75 percent of his field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc.

San Diego finished 18-15 overall and 7-9 in the West Coast Conference. Hayes’ most notable game was a 23-point, six-rebound effort in a win over Arizona State (he shot 5-of-12 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line). In two contests against Gonzaga he averaged 10.5 points and 1.7 boards while shooting 3-of-13 from deep.

3. He fills a need

Pikiell stated priorities when attacking the transfer portal this spring were experience and shooting. Here’s how his four imports stack up there:

PJ Hayes, fifth-year wing, shot .397 from deep and .791 from the stripe in 2023-24

Zach Martini, fifth-year forward (.385, .833)

Tyson Acuff, fifth-year guard (.292, .811).

Jordan Derkack, rising junior guard (.275, .724)

So Pikiell clearly checked the boxes for free-throw shooting and experience, but you can see the need to bring in Hayes from a 3-point shooting perspective. Deep threats come at a premium in the portal; Rutgers already tried to land Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones (.377, .852) but lost out to Oklahoma.

Rutgers' 2024-25 roster projection

Here is an approximate depth chart with one open scholarship, which may or may not get filled. If it does, it's more likely to be a big man from the high-school ranks or overseas than the transfer portal.

Guards (5): Dylan Harper, Jeremiah Williams, Jordan Derkack, Tyson Acuff, Jamichael Davis

Wings (2): Ace Bailey, PJ Hayes

Bigs (5): Zach Martini, Lathan Sommerville, Emmanuel Ogbole, Dylan Grant, Bryce Dortch

