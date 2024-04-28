Rutgers baseball dropped Big Ten series to Indiana

On Saturday, Rutgers baseball (24-18, 3-11 Big Ten) lost to Indiana (24-18-1, 9-5 Big Ten) with a 12-6 scoreline.

The loss ensures that Rutgers will drop the Big series against Indiana as their conference struggles continue.

Once again, the Scarlet Knights had to battle back from an early deficit, falling behind 5-1 in the bottom of the second inning.

Rutgers struck first in Game 2 when first baseman Ty Doucette drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the top of the first inning to give the Scarlet Knights a 1-0 lead.

Rutgers’ one-run lead was quickly erased in the bottom half when Indiana led off with a solo home run. After a scoreless second inning by the Scarlet Knights, the Hoosiers exploded for four runs in the bottom frame, taking a 5-1 lead.

Who else but JKG! A two-run single gets us right back in this one!#TCD pic.twitter.com/YcjiejxtM5 — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) April 27, 2024

The Scarlet Knights continued to battle, scoring three runs in the fourth inning to cut Indiana’s lead to one. Rutgers shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer produced a two-run single and Doucette recorded an RBI double, making it 5-4.

Rutgers pitcher Ben Gorski couldn’t keep the Scarlet Knights in striking distance, allowing a home run to right field and an RBI single to center field, giving the Hoosiers a three-run lead heading into the fifth inning.

In the fifth inning, the Scarlet Knights got two more runs with an RBI groundout from right fielder Trevor Cohen and an RBI single from second baseman Cameron Love, making it a one-run game again at 7-6.

After the fifth inning, the Scarlet Knights’ offense went cold, going scoreless for the remainder of the game.

After a run in the sixth inning and four in the bottom of the eighth inning, Indiana broke the game open clinching the Big Ten series.

The series finale between Rutgers and Indiana is set for Sunday morning as the Scarlet Knights try to avoid being swept by the Hoosiers.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire