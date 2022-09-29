Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning’s taunt from MNF

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Broncos are 2-1, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a shakier team with a winning record in the NFL right now. Their head coach is up to three game managers and their new franchise quarterback hasn’t had a strong performance yet. On Monday Night Football, Eli Manning joked that Denver should have paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson.

At his press conference yesterday, Wilson responded with the fact that he went 3-0 against Manning’s Giants.

Fair enough, but it won’t make the Broncos feel any better about their situation until Wilson starts playing better. Next up they visit the 0-3 Raiders.

List

NFL Week 4: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories