Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning’s taunt from MNF

The Broncos are 2-1, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a shakier team with a winning record in the NFL right now. Their head coach is up to three game managers and their new franchise quarterback hasn’t had a strong performance yet. On Monday Night Football, Eli Manning joked that Denver should have paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson.

At his press conference yesterday, Wilson responded with the fact that he went 3-0 against Manning’s Giants.

After Eli Manning joked on Monday night’s ManningCast that the Broncos should’ve paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson, the Denver QB responded today: pic.twitter.com/aVHntOS3Js — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2022

Fair enough, but it won’t make the Broncos feel any better about their situation until Wilson starts playing better. Next up they visit the 0-3 Raiders.

List

NFL Week 4: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire