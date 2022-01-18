Russell Wilson picks Bengals to topple Titans, advance to AFC title game

The Cincinnati Bengals would appear to have a big fan — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson, citing Joe Burrow as the primary reason, thinks the Bengals are going to upend the Titans in Tennessee over the weekend and advance to the AFC title game.

The Seahawks star broke it down while appearing on ESPN’s “Manningcast” during the NFC playoff game between the Cardinals and Rams:

“But there’s something going on up there in Cincinnati. I’m from the ‘Nasty ‘Nati’ – I’m from Cincinnati, I was born there, born at Christ Hospital – so I may have to go with them. I think it may be the Bengals’ year of really getting going. I don’t know if they’re gonna win it all. But I think they’ve got a chance with Joe Burrow and what he’s doing. So I’m gonna take the Bengals there.”

Something, indeed.

The Bengals, in games that have mattered lately, beat the Ravens via 525 passing yards from Burrow, the Chiefs via 446 more and now the Raiders in the playoffs as Burrow threw for 244.

Cincinnati also enjoys one of the healthier statuses any team could hope to have in the playoffs.

If Wilson is right, the Bengals will go to the AFC title game and play either the Bills or Chiefs, just one game removed from the Super Bowl.

List