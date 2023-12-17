Russell Wilson gets Broncos on the scoreboard as they trail 21-7

The Broncos are on the scoreboard.

The Broncos had only 75 yards in the first half. They went 75 yards on their scoring drive to open the second half to pull within 21-7.

But they gained only 31 on their own, with Alex Anzalone penalized 44 yards for pass interference on Marvin Mims. Eight plays later, Denver was in the end zone.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson. Replay reviewed the play, with the ball touching the ground when Humphrey landed, but the score was upheld.

Wilson is 8-of-16 for 86 yards.