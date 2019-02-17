With Russ, Shaq and Migos behind him, Hamidou Diallo wins 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Hamidou Diallo brought it on Saturday at the NBA Dunk Contest, unlike some of his competitors. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

He didn’t exactly have a ton of competition, but it was Hamidou Diallo who shined the brightest during the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard won the event with a litany of guest stars beside him, with Russell Westbrook, Migos and Shaquille O’Neal all making appearances.

The highlight of then night was undoubtedly the dunk featuring Shaq, in which Diallo jumped over the seven-footer and landed an incredible elbow dunk.





