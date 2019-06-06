The Rush: Kawhi puts cracks into Warriors dynasty with Game 3 victory

The Raptors won Game 3 of the NBA Finals on the road 123-109 to take a 2-1 series lead, and push the Golden State Warriors dynasty a little closer to obsolescence. Vince Carter announced yesterday that he plans to play next season which will be both his 22nd and his last. Finally, Randy Moss and Deion Sanders went fishing, Mitchel Trubisky took in a Sox game with his O-line, and 50 Cent has competition for the worst first pitch ever as Jared highlights the best viral videos in the latest installment of What’s Good.

