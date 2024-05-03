'Running on empty' - fans react to first-leg defeat

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Thursday's Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Olympiakos.

Here are some of your answers:

Dave: We're definitely running on empty now. The ideas are there and Emery is trying his best to keep shape, but back-to-back games and an ever-increasing catalogue of injuries is taking its toll. I don't see us getting back into this tie but I'm still incredibly proud of this team. A European semi and seven points clear of fifth in May? I'll take that. Up the Villa!

Jason: Luiz had the game of his nightmares. It can’t detract from the amazing season he’s had though. I don’t like [John] McGinn as a six. Play Tim [Iroegbunam] in the second leg and get McGinn higher up the pitch. I had a bad feeling after the VAR overturn of the first goal. But it’s the hope that kills you. I think we still have a glimmer of a chance. A small glimmer.

Ivy: The referee was atrocious but so were we. Can’t fault the goals they scored, first was onside and their penalty was a penalty. Luiz should have been taken off at half-time - probably the worst game he’s ever had in a Villa shirt. Our disallowed goal should have been given and we should have had another penalty but we go again in Athens!! I have faith!

Neil: It wasn't our night. We were poor defensively but deserved more than the two goals we scored. We missed the authority of [Emi] Martinez at the back and [Clement] Lenglet looked short of match confidence. It's only half-time, and with Villa this season anything seems possible, but the advantage is very much with Olympiakos.

Mossy: Olympiakos got at us early and never let us settle. Poor control and sloppy passing has cost us dearly in last few games, but to come back from 2-0 down was brilliant and we looked like we could win it. Then, a stupid penalty and a lucky deflection blew us away, but there is no excuse to miss the target with our penalty to get back in it again. Frustrating