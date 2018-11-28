Running Back SOS: Smooth sailing for Lamar Miller, Gus Edwards

A friendly schedule could make this Lamar Miller’s December to Remember (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Strength of schedule is one of those summer things I don’t pay attention to. But with December around the corner, I’ll peak at it — with all sorts of disclaimers attached.

Here’s how the December running back schedules look, through Week 16. There’s all sorts of caveats applied. I considered all four games at the same strength, but maybe you don’t need Week 13 or Week 14. I did not consider the offensive personnel at all; I’m not trying to talk you out of James Conner or into Doug Martin. Obviously your mileage will vary, it’s all contextual, and season to taste.

I used a personal stat formula for these ranks, with a small amount of subjective tweaking. Your list would look different, perhaps a lot different. This is why we have a game.

Lamar Miller and Gus Edwards owners, you have a right to feel pretty good about now.

Easiest Remaining RB Schedules

Texans: (CLE, IND, @NYJ, @PHI) — A mobile, athletic QB helps.

Ravens: (@ATL, @KC, TB, @LAC) — Please don’t bring Flacco back.

Chargers: (@PIT, CIN, @KC, BAL) — I have no optimistic words, Gordon owner.

Raiders: (KC, PIT, @CIN, DEN) — Use Martin at your own risk.

Broncos: (@CIN, @SF, CLE, @OAK) — Lindsay could be toughest pound-for-pound back in game.

Panthers: (@TB, @CLE, NO, ATL) — McCaffrey looking like obvious league winner.

Cowboys: (NO, PHI, @IND, TB) — Elliott finally getting a meaty receiving role.

Packers: (ARI, ATL, @CHI, @NYJ) — It took forever, but Jones now owns the backfield.

Average Remaining RB Schedules

Lions: (LAR, @ARI, @BUF, MIN) — Hurry back, Kerryon.

Bears: (@NYG, LAR, GB, @SF) — I have no answers for Howard.

Chiefs: (@OAK, BAL, LAC, @SEA) — It’s handcuff season, so kick the tires on Ware.

Redskins: (@PHI, NYG, @JAC, @TEN) — Peterson starting to hit the 30-something wall.

Story Continues

Rams: (@DET, @CHI, PHI, @ARI) — Like Gurley owners need any instruction.

Jaguars: (IND, @TEN, WAS, @MIA) — Burn it all down.

Titans: (NYJ, JAC, @NYG, WAS) — Most inconsistent offense in the league.

Cardinals: (@GB, DET, @ATL, LAR) — McCoy’s gone, but Leftwich hasn’t been much better.

Browns: (@HOU, CAR, @DEN, CIN) — Chubb has look of a three-down star.

Bengals: (DEN, @LAC, OAK, @CLE) — Mixon can play, but team looks like a sinking ship.

Eagles: (WAS, @DAL, @LAR, HOU) — Adams recommended for wide use.

Bills: (@MIA, NYJ, DET, @NE) — Allen might be their best runner.

Falcons: (BAL, @GB, ARI, @CAR) — Coleman has been underwhelming most of the year.

Jets: (@TEN, @BUF, HOU, GB) — Like anyone is bankable here.

Saints: (@DAL, @TB, @CAR, PIT) — Not the best time for a road trip.

Patriots: (MIN, @MIA, @PIT, BUF) — Two’s company; if Burkhead does anything, it’s a crowd.

Difficult Remaining RB Schedules

Dolphins: (BUF, NE, @MIN, JAC) — What do they have against The Drake?

Vikings: (@NE, @SEA, MIA, @DET) — You’ll want Cook in 2019.

Colts: (@JAC, @HOU, DAL, NYG) — A jumbled mess with Mack dinged.

Steelers: (LAC, @OAK, NE, @NO) — Connor still looks bankable to me.

49ers: (@SEA, DEN, SEA, CHI) — At least it’s Shanahan.

Buccaneers: (CAR, NO, @BAL, @DAL) — They’ll do it through the air.

Seahawks: (SF, MIN, @SF, KC) — Foster absence could change SF calculus.

Giants: (CHI, @WAS, TEN, @IND) — Barkley an obvious go against anyone.