What a run! Yanks' Torres scores from 1st on infield single

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RONALD BLUM
·3 min read
  • New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres slides home to score on a single by Aaron Hicks in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Astros defeated the New York Yankees 7-4. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, foreground, watches as New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres scores on Aaron Hick's infield single during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
1 / 2

Astros Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres slides home to score on a single by Aaron Hicks in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Astros defeated the New York Yankees 7-4. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres kept going and going and going.

No matter that a grounder by Aaron Hicks barely reached the outfield grass, Torres never stopped.

By the time Torres tumbled across home plate, he had amazingly scored from first base on an infield single, a daring dash by an infielder not known for speed.

“Incredibly heads-up play by Gleyber,” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Thursday's 7-4 loss to Houston. “I saw him racing around second, I’m like, `Oh yeah, OK.”'

If anyone had ever seen a play like this — aside from Little League, perhaps — no one could remember it.

New York had fallen behind 5-3 on José Altuve's three-run homer off Chad Green when Torres singled off Ryan Pressly leading off the eighth.

Torres spoke with first base coach Reggie Willits, who reminded him to check the defense. Torres saw the Astros shifted to the right side for Hicks, a switch-hitter batting left-handed.

Hicks hit an 84 mph, one-hopper to shortstop Carlos Correa, who tried for a backhand grab by the edge of the infield dirt.

The ball kicked off his glove and rolled just onto the grass. Third baseman Alex Bregman had put his foot on second base, waiting to receive a throw from Correa for a possible forceout.

“I saw Bregman on the base, so I saw I got an opportunity to move to third,” Torres said.

Correa picked up the ball as Torres had rounded second. Having no play, Correa held onto to ball and then flipped it Bregman, who was standing just to the shortstop side of second.

Catcher Martín Maldonado, who was responsible for covering third because of Bregman's absence due to the shift, rushed up the line and was still about 20 feet from the base by the time Torres got to third.

Torres slowed slightly, saw where Maldonado was and sped home despite third base coach Phil Nevin's stop sign. Maldonado vainly tried to chase down Torres, like a slow-moving long distance runner unable to make up ground in a marathon's final yards.

“Maldy was supposed to cover third, but Gleyber can run. Maldy was running as fast as he could to cover third and then he had to retreat,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “He certainly didn't want to catch the ball on the run, then that could have been another run, and then the runner gets in scoring position."

Pressly had stayed on the mound, forgetting he had the responsibility of covering the plate when Maldonado moved toward third. Pressly kept turning around to follow the action, llooking incredulous as the play unfolded.

“I saw the pitcher stay on the mound,” Torres said. “I just kept running.”

Baker was forgiving.

“With these unorthodox defenses, which I'm not crazy about, you see plays like this,” he said.

Torres took inspiration from watching Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. score from second base on a sacrifice fly and from the baserunning of San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr.

A memorable dash, though not quite as momentous as Enos Slaughter’s for St. Louis in the 1946 World Series against the Boston Red Sox or Ken Griffey Jr.’s for Seattle against the Yankees in the 1995 AL Division Series.

And Johnny Damon alertly stole two bases on a single play for the Yankees in the 2009 World Series when a shift left the Phillies out of position.

But this?

“I saw everybody on the shift, and I just took advantage of the opportunity,” Torres said.

Boone credited Torres' alertness.

“Obviously as an infielder, he’s aware of shifts and different predicaments you can get yourself in on some different balls," he said.

And the most appreciative for Torres' effort? Hicks, probably, because he officially was credited with an RBI for a grounder that barely left the dirt.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees' Gleyber Torres scores wild run from 1st on ball that never leaves the infield

    Torres recently had a chat with Aaron Boone after failing to hustle on the base paths. It apparently worked.

  • Yankees takeaways in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Astros, including another big night from Giancarlo Stanton

    The Yankees won their fifth straight game, defeating the Astros, 6-3.

  • A pitcher who spent 7 years in the minors threw just the 101st immaculate inning in MLB history

    Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan struck out all three batters in an inning with just nine pitches.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Continue Bullish Pressure

    Silver markets have broken higher again during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see the metal markets get chased higher.

  • Giants, Jets offseason workout dates set for 2021 NFL season

    Dates have been set for the Giants' and Jets' offseason workouts as they prep for the 2021 NFL season.

  • The unenviable situation Miami baseball is in as NCAA gets set to award regional sites

    The Miami Hurricanes baseball program started the season on a No. 1 high after defeating the then top-ranked Florida Gators two out of three in Gainesville.

  • Grading Chaim Bloom's biggest Red Sox trades shows a pattern: He's winning

    Chaim Bloom has been very busy since joining the Red Sox a year and a half ago. So, how is Boston's new boss doing? John Tomase grades Bloom's five biggest trades to date -- and the results are surprisingly favorable.

  • French stuntwomen ‘even better’ than the guys

    From jumping off helicopters to parkour and fistfights, the male-dominated world of stunts is attracting an increasing number of women at a special school in France.Take it from 29-year-old student Valeriane Michelini:(SOUNDBITE) (French) 29-YEAR-OLD CUC STUDENT, VALERIANE MICHELINI, SAYING: "I'm a dancer and a show performer, so I'm used to thriving in a graceful and feminine world. And now, I'm in quite the opposite, I'm quite masculine and like brawls."The Campus Univers Cascade is a school for stunt doubles and performers in northern France that bills itself as the world’s biggest at 12 acres.Now, nearly a third of the student body is made up of women.CUC Director Lucas Dollfus:(SOUNDBITE) (French) CUC DIRECTOR, LUCAS DOLLFUS, SAYING: "Around 30 percent of all students are women in each training period. For example for this training, we have 80 students, among them 24 women. And each time we take in 14 newcomers in each training period, there are around seven (women) each time. It's the spirit of diversity almost each time, and all the better. It's good for the campus spirit, it's good for diversity, it's good for the job market. And it adds a touch of girlie tenderness, although the women do love brawls and they're very badass in any case."Professional training in the school takes two years.There are 10 training periods that encompass acrobatics, parkour, combat, drops and stunt wires.Marine Dolle, 24, once worked as a makeup artist in film productions, but she said she has always been eager to delve into the athletic aspect of stunts.(SOUNDBITE) (French) 24-YEAR-OLD CUC STUDENT, MARINE DOLLE, SAYING: "Stunts take from a lot of other fields - combat sport, drops, we have to be polyvalent, and there's also an artistic and athletic side to it. It's choreographed, it's calculated, it's technical, and so there's a lot of things to keep in mind, but it's really great."Graduates end up working in superhero and action films, as well as live shows and amusement parks.And with the film industry’s growing appetite for female superheroes, and more diverse stories across streaming platforms, there’s a real need.CUC Coach Malik Diouf:(client version) (SOUNDBITE) (French) CUC PARKOUR AND FREE-RUNNING COACH, MALIK DIOUF, SAYING: "The women who come out of this school are so polyvalent that they don't even finish their training here because they are hired in films. There was a female student who finished two training sessions and then left for Marvel. Another female student who finished two sessions but left to make a film with (French director Luc) Besson. There's such a small pool of options for stuntwomen that as soon as they have the slightest skills, they leave directly to work with the Americans, the English, or in the rest of the world, they don't stay in France. That's a bonus, and it shows that women can do it as well as guys, or even better."

  • NHL fines Rangers $250,000 for scathing statement that called player safety head 'unfit'

    The NHL fined the New York Rangers $250,000 for its statement that criticized player safety head George Parros after league fined Tom Wilson $5,000.

  • NFL providing 50 free Super Bowl LVI tickets to vaccinated fans

    The NFL has announced that they will be giving away 50 free Super Bowl LVI tickets to fans that have taken their COVID-19 vaccination.

  • Forget ‘full funding’ for Ky schools. What would ‘adequate’ funding look like?

    Last month, while the Kentucky House of Representatives debated the state budget, the chair of the committee that helped write it posed a seemingly simple question: What, he asked, is full funding for education?

  • Joe Biden's Philadelphia sports fans comment is truly perfect

    President Joe Biden knows a thing or two about Philadelphia natives, and his insight Wednesday into the city's sports fans is on the money. By Adam Hermann

  • Robert Downey Jr. and ‘Avengers’ Cast Mourn Death of Assistant Jimmy Rich: ‘A Terrible and Shocking Tragedy’

    Jimmy Rich, who served as Robert Downey Jr.’s assistant since 2003, has died. He was 52. Downey, 56, shared the news of the “terrible and shocking tragedy” on his Instagram page, where he revealed Rich was in a fatal car accident on Monday night around 8 p.m. The pair first worked together on 2003’s “The […]

  • Biden decision on COVID vaccine patent waivers is more about global leadership than IP

    The WTO waiver likely won't trigger more production and distribution. But it's a political plus for America and could light a fire under drug companies.

  • Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens, 05/05/2021

  • Mets vs Cardinals: Francisco Lindor on snapping 0-for-26 slump | Mets Post Game

    In this Mets vs Cardinals post game news conference, Francisco Lindor's hitless slump came to an end Thursday against the Cardinals as the team won 4-1. Lindor said he felt today's game was a good day for him to build on with the 3 walks and hit.

  • A federal grand jury has indicted Derek Chauvin and 3 other ex-cops on civil rights violations in George Floyd's killing

    Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao were all named in the federal grand jury indictment on Friday.

  • Potent storm to bring big changes to Pacific Northwest

    A big change in the weather will soon unfold across the Pacific Northwest thanks to the presence of an approaching storm system in the Pacific. Wednesday featured above-normal warmth across the Pacific Northwest. For example, Portland, Oregon, recorded a high temperature of 82 degrees; normally, the city only reaches 67 degrees on May 5. Farther south, Medford, Oregon, soared to 90 degrees, well above the typical value of 71 degrees. However, even where temperatures were close to normal farther inland, a big change is on the horizon. For most locations in the region, Thursday stared off as another tranquil day. However, conditions began to change in the afternoon as rain moved into the coast. The cold front and storm creating this wet weather will continue to sweep through the Northwest Thursday night and into the northern Rockies on Friday. Ahead of the front, thunderstorms could break out in central Montana, northwestern Wyoming, southeastern Idaho and northwestern Nevada Friday. Some of those storms may contain hail and gusty winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Much colder air will advance eastward in the wake of the front. After temperatures in Boise, Idaho, soar into the middle to upper 80s Thursday, the mercury will struggle to reach the middle 60s Friday. Great Falls, Montana, will have a high in the middle 70s Thursday, but it will fail to reach 60 degrees Friday. "While the temperature drop from Thursday to Friday will be dramatic, lows are unlikely to threaten any records," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP In the higher elevations of Washington and Idaho, the air may be cold enough that rain showers could even mix with snow. It is not out of the question that the Cascades of Washington and the mountains of Idaho and western parts of Montana and Wyoming receive a light accumulation of snow Friday night. "With the influx of colder air on Thursday night, snow levels will also plummet, allowing flakes to fly as low as 2,500 feet," Gilbert said. Gilbert explained that any significant snow accumulation is unlikely because of the warmth preceding the storm. That said, it is not out of the question that the Cascades of Washington and the mountains of Idaho and western parts of Montana and Wyoming receive a light accumulation of snow Friday night. "Any wet roads could become slick, especially for the higher elevations," cautioned Gilbert. The below-normal temperatures, precipitation and wind are expected to stick around through the weekend. The coastal Northwest should begin to experience a warming and drying trend by Monday. However, over the interior, rain showers and higher-elevation snow showers will still be in the forecast. Much of the northern and central Rockies are expected to have rain and snow to deal with into Tuesday. Additional snow accumulations are also possible. By midweek, precipitation should come to an end across the entire area, and temperatures will trend upward. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • 2021 Dynasty Rookie Rankings

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates this year's rookie class from a dynasty perspective, including position by position and top 50 overall. (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Davis Bertans with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors

    Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/06/2021