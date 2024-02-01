Rumors run wild on social media, as Razorbacks seek win over Mizzou

With the Arkansas basketball team desperately needing a win with a trip to Missouri on Wednesday night, the program’s troubles appear to stretch far beyond the court.

After three straight Sweet 16 appearances – including a pair of Elite 8s – then beginning the season ranked No. 14 in the AP Preseason Top 25, the Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) have struggled to gain much footing this season.

With early wins over Purdue, in an exhibition game, and Duke on Nov. 29, the ugly home loss to UNC Greensboro seemed like an anomaly. But since the SEC slate began on Jan. 6 with a 32-point loss to Auburn – the worst home loss ever inside Bud Walton Area – success has been a rarity.

Other than a buzzer-beating win over Texas A&M two weeks ago, in which the Razorbacks blew a 20-point lead, the Hogs have fallen flat in their other six conference games. Arkansas had lost those first five games by an average defeat of 20.6 points per game, but at least showed some fight in a 63-57 loss to No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday,

Per the norm, Razorback fans have taken to social media to post their displeasure for this year’s team, which has now swirled into a huge rumor mill.

The only definite answer publicly known at this point, is the fact that the program is in major disarray.

Here are some of the posts that appeared on X, prior to the Missouri game:

Arkansas keys to victory against Missouri: – get to the FT line and make FTs

– win the battle on the boards

– take care of the basketball

– smart shot selection

– play as a team and with energy

– score more points than the Tigers — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) January 31, 2024

Hapless Hogs set for matchup with terrible Tigers … Here's a closer look at the game and a look at the state of the Razorback basketball program. #wps #arkansas #razorbacks (FREE): https://t.co/appUdpHWUc pic.twitter.com/JDTTIHTKeA — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) January 31, 2024

Saylor Poffebarger hits 8 3-pointers, pours in 24 points and grabs 9 rebound to lead Arkansas to a 67-58 win at Missouri. Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer both added 13 points and Spencer also had 6 rebounds and 6 assists for Razorbacks (16-6, 4-3). https://t.co/WyHInL8Qyk — Dudley E. Dawson (@Dedsports) January 28, 2024

