Advertisement

Rumors run wild on social media, as Razorbacks seek win over Mizzou

C. Steve Andrews
·4 min read

With the Arkansas basketball team desperately needing a win with a trip to Missouri on Wednesday night, the program’s troubles appear to stretch far beyond the court.

After three straight Sweet 16 appearances – including a pair of Elite 8s – then beginning the season ranked No. 14 in the AP Preseason Top 25, the Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) have struggled to gain much footing this season.

With early wins over Purdue, in an exhibition game, and Duke on Nov. 29, the ugly home loss to UNC Greensboro seemed like an anomaly. But since the SEC slate began on Jan. 6 with a 32-point loss to Auburn – the worst home loss ever inside Bud Walton Area – success has been a rarity.

Other than a buzzer-beating win over Texas A&M two weeks ago, in which the Razorbacks blew a 20-point lead, the Hogs have fallen flat in their other six conference games. Arkansas had lost those first five games by an average defeat of 20.6 points per game, but at least showed some fight in a 63-57 loss to No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday,

Per the norm, Razorback fans have taken to social media to post their displeasure for this year’s team, which has now swirled into a huge rumor mill.

The only definite answer publicly known at this point, is the fact that the program is in major disarray.

Here are some of the posts that appeared on X, prior to the Missouri game:

Game Day

Across state lines

And the rumors ...

And the questions?

Jerry Springer script

Explosion

Keys to victory

Off the rails

Stunned

OUCH!

Say what?

In the bucket

Taking the Tigers

Musses discuss

Hoping for a win

Devo IS Arkansas basketball

Hapless Hogs, Terrible Tigers

At least we can cheer for the women

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire