Rumor: VCU senior Joe Bamisile to withdraw from 2024 NBA draft

Senior Joe Bamisile will reportedly withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft and return to VCU for the 2024-25 season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Bamisile was among 201 players who filed as an early-entrant candidate for the draft this year. He declared while maintaining his last year of college eligibility and has decided to return to play for head coach Ryan Odom, who just completed his first season with the Rams.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13.1 points and 3.4 rebounds on 37% shooting from 3-point range in 28 games. He registered six 20-point games, including a season-high 29 points, five rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot on Jan. 19 in a win over Saint Louis.

Joe Bamisile tells me that he plans to withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft and return to VCU next season. Averaged 13.1 PPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 17, 2024

Bamisile joined the Rams last year after playing one season each at Virginia Tech, George Washington and Oklahoma. He connected on a career-high 64 3-pointers last season and is just 17 points shy of reaching 1,000 career points.

His return projects to be a big addition to the team, which will be adding three-star recruit Brandon Jennings and Phillip Russell (Texas-Arlington) and Jack Clark (Clemson) via the transfer portal. He was the second-leading scorer on the team.

The Rams finished 24-14 under Odom this past season. They earned an invitation to the NIT after finishing runner-up to Duquesne in the Atlantic 10 tournament.

