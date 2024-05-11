This rule could benefit UNC hoops on recruiting trail

Outside of the NBA and NHL Playoffs, arguably the greatest topic in sports right now is the transfer portal.

Several people describe the transfer portal as free agency for college sports. With all the money involved in NIL right now, I don’t disagree.

The UNC men’s basketball program is one of many teams active in the transfer portal. North Carolina nabbed Belmont transfer Cade Tyson, their greatest and only get so far, but is hoping to pick up an experienced center after missing on the top targets.

The Tar Heels – and everyone else in college basketball – received some great news last week.

On Thursday, the NCAA approved a waiver to allow schools an unlimited number of basketball visits.

News: The NCAA approved a blanket waiver to allow schools an unlimited number of official visits in men's and women's basketball, effective immediately, per memo obtained by @TheAthletic. This was recommended by the MBB & WBB oversight committees due to the transfer environment. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 9, 2024

North Carolina is lucking out so far in the transfer portal this year, in terms of outgoing players, as James Okonkwo is the only former Tar Heel to transfer out.

With the rule, UNC can visit virtually any transfer portal recruit it’s targeting this year. The Tar Heels are most recently linked to Illinois big man Coleman Hawkins – I fully expect North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis to pay him a visit or bring him into Chapel Hill.

Next year could be interesting for UNC, though, as RJ Davis and Jae’Lyn Withers will be out of eligibility.

Davis will need to hit the recruiting trail hard. Thanks to the NCAA waiver, which expires on July 31, 2025, recruiting becomes a lot easier.

