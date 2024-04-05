Royals score 8 runs in 7th inning en route to 10-1 win over White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nelson Velázquez and MJ Melendez each homered and drove in two runs, leading Seth Lugo and the Kansas City Royals to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the sixth inning before Kansas City broke it open with eight runs in the seventh.

Velázquez knocked in the first two runs of the game with a single and a homer. Lugo (1-0) allowed one run and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings for his first win with the Royals.

It was the latest quality outing by one of Kansas City's starters, who have a 1.43 ERA.

Lugo struck out three and walked two. Angel Zerpa retired Andrew Benintendi with a runner on second to end the seventh, preserving a one-run lead.

Michael Soroka (0-1) gave up two runs and six hits over six innings in his second start for the White Sox.

Kansas City scored in the second on an RBI single by Velázquez.

The White Sox loaded the bases with one out in the third on a pair of singles and an error by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., but Witt redeemed himself by turning an inning-ending double play.

Velázquez made it 2-0 in the fourth with a 429-foot homer into the fountains in left-center.

Chicago got a run off Lugo in the sixth, snapping a scoreless streak of 25 innings. Andrew Vaughn lined a single to score Yoán Moncada. Lugo escaped further damage when Braden Shewmake flied out and Renfroe cut down Gavin Sheets at the plate tagging up from third.

The Royals broke it open in the seventh. Deivi García issued a pair of one-out walks and a single to pinch-hitter Adam Frazier. Kyle Isbel drove in two runs with a single and Maikel Garcia drove in another, chasing García. Dominic Leone walked Witt before a two-out error by Shewmake at shortstop scored three more.

Melendez then smacked his first homer of the season, a two-run shot.

TRANSACTIONS

Chicago signed RHP Mike Clevinger to a $3 million, one-year contract and optioned him to the minors. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF José Rodríguez was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second game of a four-game series Friday.

