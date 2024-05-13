Royals P Seth Lugo sets career-high in strikeouts in win over Angels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals continued their winning ways, bouncing back with a 4-2 Mother’s Day win over the Los Angeles Angels to secure the series victory.

The story of the game was starting pitcher Seth Lugo, who has certainly put himself in the conversation as an early American League Cy Young candidate.

He went eight innings and finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts to go along with zero walks, five hits, and just one earned run.

With the win, Lugo improved to 6-1 on the season and he is currently first in the AL in wins and ERA at 1.66.

The Royals scored all four of the runs in the top of the fourth inning including a Hunter Renfroe RBI single that drove in two runs.

The Royals now sit at 25-17, just a half-game out of first place in the AL Central. The Royals didn’t win their 25th game until July 2 of last season.

They will head to the Pacific Northwest as they start their series against the Seattle Mariners tomorrow at 8:40 p.m.

