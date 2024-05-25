Royals extend winning streak to seven games with 8-1 victory at Tampa Bay Rays

The Kansas City Royals on Friday trailed for the first time in 54 innings.

However, it didn’t last long.

The Royals rebounded quickly against the Tampa Bay Rays and cruised to a 8-1 victory at Tropicana Field.

With the win, KC improved to 33-19 and extended its winning streak to seven games.

Royals starter Seth Lugo shook off early trouble. In the first inning, the Rays loaded the bases as designated hitter Jonathan Aranda collected a fielder’s-choice RBI.

The Rays’ lead was short lived. Lugo silenced the Tampa Bay offense throughout the rest of his start. He allowed four hits, two walks and registered three strikeouts in seven innings.

Lugo earned his eighth victory this season. Meanwhile, the Royals supplied him with enough offense to keep their momentum rolling.

The Royals hit two home runs in the game. In the fifth, Royals second baseman Michael Massey hit a three-run homer off Rays reliever Tyler Alexander.

Massey drove a 77.9-mph sweeper over the right-field wall. It was his sixth homer as the Royals took a 5-1 lead.

Alexander took the loss. He allowed 11 hits and eight runs in five innings.

Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. provided additional insurance late. Witt recorded his eighth home run with a solo blast off Alexander.

After Witt’s at-bat, Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was hit by a pitch. The umpires huddled and issued warnings to both teams.

Still, the Royals remained unfazed. A few batters later, Royals catcher Freddy Fermin hit an RBI double to seal the series-opening victory.

Missed previous games of the series?

Here are more notables from Friday’s game:

Michael Massey exits with injury

Massey left Friday’s game with lower back tightness. He was replaced at second base by Royals utility man Garrett Hampson.

Hampson started the game in center field before shifting to second.

Massey, who was 2 for 3 on the night, has dealt with back issues this season. He missed the start of the 2024 campaign due to a lower back strain.

In his last 21 games, Massey has recorded 21 RBIs. He finished the Royals previous homestand batting .500 (9 for 18) during the stretch.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule

The Royals continue their series with the Rays. On Saturday, Royals right-hander Brady Singer is scheduled to start against Rays veteran hurler Aaron Civale.

Singer will be seeking his fifth victory against the Rays. This season, he owns a 2.70 ERA through 10 starts.