ROUNDUP: Golden Arrows girls win own tennis invitational, stay unbeaten

Apr. 15—The host team won the Sullivan Invitational on Saturday, raising the Golden Arrows' season record to 6-0 in high school girls tennis.

Sullivan took first with 18 team points, followed by North Daviess with 13, Owen Valley 11 and Washington Catholic eight.

Owen Valley's Jana Prieto Gonfaus won the No. 1 singles medal, while Ally McKinney from Sullivan won at No. 2, Emma Couch of Sullivan at No. singles, and Ella King and Parker Mischler at No. 1 doubles medal. Lexi Deckard, Jacie Wilson and Isabelle Harris of Sullivan combined to win the No. 2 doubles.

On Friday, Sullivan beat visiting Vincennes Rivet 5-0.

Sullivan 5, Vincennes Rivet 0

Singles — Mercedes Ferree (S) def. Claudia Herman (VR) 6-1, 6-0; Ally McKinney (S) def. Bela Pacheco (VR), 6-0, 6-0; Emma Couch (S) def. Laney Oakes (VR), 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles — Ella King/Parker Mischler (S) def. Jaclyn Cambell/Miley Catt (VR), 6-0, 6-0; Lexi Deckard/Isabelle Harris (S) def. Ava Benson/Elle Stoelb (VR), 6-0, 6-2.

JV — Sullivan won 3-2.

Boys tennis

—Tigers climb to 7-2 — At Robinson, Ill., Paris lost 3-2 to the host Maroons in the Robinson Quad meet, but downed Flora 3-2 and Mt. Carmel 1-0 on Saturday.

The outcome raised Paris' records to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the Little Illini Conference going into Monday afternoon's match at Charleston.

Robinson 3, Paris 2

Singles — Eli Rosborough (R) def. Drake Bartos (P) 6-3, 6-1; Marcus Mitchell (P) def. Aiden Elder (R) 6-4, 7-5; Owen Schmidt (R) def. Robert Wells (P) 6-1, 5-7, 12-10.

Doubles — Hudson David/Eli Brinkerhoff (P) def. James Poorman/Cody Waggoner (R) 6-3, 7-5; Duke Thompson/Luke Wernz (R) def. Devin Milner/Carter Fox (P) 6-2, 7-6(4).

Boys golf

—Arrows card 431 — At Montgomery, Sullivan posted a team score of 431, while Evansville North took the team trophy with a 308 at the Washington Hatchet Invitational on Saturday at Country Oaks Golf Course.

For the Arrows, Van Ness led with a 101, followed by teammates Pirtle and Ferro at 103, Toth at 124 and Helms at 137. Four golfers tied for medalist honors at 73 — Gilmore of Bloomington South, Sorrell of Evansville North, Coleman of Floyd Central and Schnarr of Jasper.

College baseball

—Rose-Hulman 16, DePauw 8 — At Greencastle, Rose-Hulman rode hot bats to a third consecutive victory after scoring the first 15 runs of the game.

Brady Strawmyer got the start and pitched four innings of shutout baseball while only allowing three hits and striking out two.

Kade Kline and Peter Rogers led the team with three hits as six Rose-Hulman players finished with multiple base knocks. Kline also led the team with three runs scored, and Dalton Busboom and Rogers each added three RBIs in the win.

With their third consecutive win and sixth in the last seven games, the Engineers improved to 17-11. They will return to their home field at 6 p.m. Wednesday, hosting Webster.

College softball

—Sycamores drop two to UIC — At Chicago, Indiana State softball dropped games two and three at UIC. The Flames won the three-game series 2-1 over the Sycamores.

On Saturday, the Flames won 4-1, and then added a 6-3 win on Sunday. ISU is now 16-22 overall and 5-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Indiana State tied up Saturday's game 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning when Abby Robakowski recorded her fourth home run of the 2024 season, ISU's lone run. Robakowski led the Sycamores in batting, where she went 3-3.

Indiana State plays host to Butler at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Price Field.

—Pomeroys sweep — Lyric Krause blasted a three-run homer to solidify the Pomeroys victory over visiting Midway (Ky.) in Sunday's opening game and then drilled another three-run homer in the first inning of the second contest en route to a sweep by the scores of 6-2 and 3-0.

The Pomeroys are now 23-12 and 16-5 inside RSC play. Midway moves to 14-18 (12-10 RSC).

Krause drove in three runs in the first contest, while Maddie Smith was 2-of-3 at the plate with a run scored and a RBI. Ruby Gray was 2-of-2 at the dish in the contest. The Pomeroys notched a pair of stolen bases in the victory.

In the circle, Marin Jacobs picked up her ninth win of the season. Emily Fitzwater picked up the save.

In the second game, Krause struck again with another three-run homer down the left field line to score Jaselyn Conn and Jasmine Kinzer for the early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Summer Rocha wiggled out of a jam in the top of the fourth as Midway loaded the bases with two outs, but Rocha forced a ground out to end the threat and maintain the three run lead.

Krause was 1-for-1 at the plate with three RBI and drew a pair of walks. Kinzer finished 2-for-3 at the plate. Rocha picked up the complete-game victory, allowing just six hits and no runs with a pair of strikeouts.

The Pomeroys will travel to Ohio Christian College on Tuesday for a noon RSC doubleheader.

—Krause, Noveda honored — As a result of her weekend performance, Lyric Krause was named on Monday the RSC Softball Player of the Week, while Jalen Noveda earned the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference Men's Volleyball Defender of the Week honor.

—Engineers split — At North Manchester, Rose-Hulman split with host Manchester, falling in game one 4-3, and winning game two 7-4.

Aubrey Smith was credited the loss in the circle pitching the entire 7.1 innings with one strikeout.

Rose-Hulman bounced back in the second game of the day to split the doubleheader. The team got going early at the plate jumping to a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning after multiple base hits. Kennedy Michnewicz, Katelyn Sarvis, Jessica Newsom, and Kayla Schnippel all stepped up at the plate to drive in the runs and contribute to the strong start.

Phoebe Worstell earned the win in the circle pitching the entire 7.0 innings with two strikeouts.

Rose (18-10 overall, 5-3 in the HCAC) returns home to play Spalding in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Thursday.

College golf

—Sycamores eighth through two rounds — At Waterloo, Iowa, Illinois State had a seven-stroke lead Monday after the first two rounds of the Missouri Valley Conference Championships with a two-round 594 with rounds of 293 and 301. Among the schools chasing Illinois State include UIC (601), Drake (607), Belmont (608), Northern Iowa (612), Bradley (612), Missouri State (616), Indiana State (618), Southern Illinois (620), Murray State (620), Evansville (623), and Valparaiso (660).

Play continues with Tuesday's final round at the par-72, 6,188-yard layout at Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo.

College track

—Pomeroys take eighth — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men finished eighth while the women were 11th at the Greenville Select Meet on Saturday in Illinois.

Reigning River States Conference Field Athlete of the Week Javian Edwards was the champion in the men's triple jump with a mark of 47 feet, 4.5 inches. Luke Frey finished seventh in the same event with a jump of 42-11. Edwards also finished sixth in the men's long jump with a mark of 6.66 meters (21-10.25).

Tristan Benskin was second in the men's shot put with a mark of 46-8.75 as well as fourth in the men's discus with a throw of 137-12. He finished ninth in the men's hammer throw at 138-5. Abbott Church was seventh in the men's high jump 5-7.

On the track, the men's 4-by-100-meter relay team was sixth in a time of 44.13 seconds. Xavier Rahe was fifth in the men's 400 at 50.51. The 4-by-400 relay team finished eighth at 3:28.57.

Krislynn Bailey was fifth in the women's pole vault at 11-2.25. Jaci Stone was eighth in the women's long jump at 16-9.75. The women's 4-by-100 relay team finished sixth at 50.43.

SMWC returns to action for the Indiana State University Gibson Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.