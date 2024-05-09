Rosters set for Cincinnati vs. Dayton senior all-star football game

Withrow senior QB Luke Dunn set school records in 2023, passing for 2,857 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading the Tigers to a 12-win season.

The Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association (SWOFCA) and the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association (MVFCA) will face each other in a game of Cincinnati vs. Dayton.

The game is 7 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Centerville High School.

The MVFCA won 31-21 last year in the first edition of the new format at Princeton.

Scott Clemmons, Edgewood's athletic director who stepped down as Edgewood's head football coach after last season, will lead the SWOFCA team this year, and Tippecanoe’s Matthew Burgbacher leads the MVFCA.

The Cincinnati team will practice at Northwest High School that week, beginning Wednesday, May 29.

Tickets for the event are priced at $8 and are currently available for purchase. All proceeds from ticket sales will contribute to the SWOFCA and MVFCA scholarship fund, dedicated to supporting student-athletes in their pursuit of higher education.Clemmons’ assistants are Kyle Hogan and C.J. Tally (St. Bernard); Ben Osborne, Coleman Lucas and Joey Woods (Anderson); Chaz Lumpkin and Christian Lumpkin (Northwest); and Robert Klotz Jr. (Oak Hills).

Sycamore senior Eugene Harney will play running back for the SWOFCA team after posting a 1,000-yard rushing season.

The SWOFCA will have players from 32 different schools.

The SWOFCA will have four accomplished quarterbacks leading the offense in Taft’s Armoud Seals, Fairfield’s Talon Fisher, Williamsburg’s J.J. Miller and Withrow’s Luke Dunn.

Dunn threw for 2,857 yards and 37 touchdowns, setting Withrow passing records and a school-record 12 wins. Miller threw for 3,529 yards and 47 touchdowns in leading Williamsburg to a 10-2 record.

Seals threw for 2,722 yards and 28 touchdowns. Fisher threw for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,292 yards and 16 TDs.

Sycamore’s Eugene Harney and Hamilton’s Cournell Bennett-McCoy lead the running back corps, each rushing for more than 1,000 yards. Harney also won a state championship in wrestling.

Williamsburg’s Pierce Ayers leads the receiving corps. With Miller as his QB, he had 59 catches for 1,332 yards and 15 TDs. Sycamore’s Gio Garrett had 50 catches for 823 yards and 10 TDs.

Wilmington will have players on the Dayton team, counting running back Caydn Denniston, receiver Mike Brown and offensive lineman Chris Stewart. Franklin is represented by receiver Josh Carter and defensive lineman Izak Bowman.

The SWOFCA roster

Positions are listed in parentheses.

Aiken: Qa’id Wilson (DL)

Anderson: Joey Emrick (DB)

Badin: Nate Ostendorf (LB), Drew Vocke (OL),, Zach Yordy (LB)

Batavia: Evan Hamilton (DB)

Bethel-Tate: Nolan Darnell (LB)

Clark Montessori: Jon Chaney (OL), Hunter Termuhlen (OL)

Colerain: Lawrence Young (DB)

Deer Park: Jasean Denson (RB)

Edgewood: Brayden Fitzwater (RB/LB), David Rumpler (K/P)

Fairfield: Talon Fisher (ATH/QB)

Gamble Montessori: Desmond Davis (DL)

Hamilton: Cournell Bennett-McCoy (RB), Jerimiah Hutcherson (OL), Devon Mick (OL)

Kings: Colton Weisbrod (DB)

La Salle: DeYor Brumfield (DB)

Lebanon: Kaden Bender (OL), Quinten Wagers (LB)

Little Miami: T.J. Blackburn (DB), Wyatt Cunningham (DB)

Madeira: Maxwell James (DL)

McNicholas: Isaac White (DB)

Middletown: Gabe Terrell (LB)

Northwest: Markeis Andrews (DB)

Norwood: Austin Partin (OL)

Oak Hills: Jeremiah Triggs (TE), Elias Wheeler (WR)

Purcell Marian: Justin Hudson (OL)

Ross: Derrick Rack (DL)

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place: Jaiden Jasper (WR)

Sycamore: Eugene Harney (RB)

Taft: Armoud Seals (QB)

Turpin: Zane Plattner (DL)

Western Brown: Matthew Osborne (TE)

Williamsburg: Pierce Ayers (WR), J.J. Miller (QB)

Winton Woods: Lyviel Waters (TE)

Withrow: Luke Dunn (QB), Dejuan Harris (DB), Chad Thompson (OL), Gamier Williams (DB)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Rosters set for Cincinnati vs. Dayton senior all-star football game