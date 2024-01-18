Edgewood names new head football coach

Edgewood named Trace Reynolds as its new head football coach Jan. 18, 2024. He is a 2015 Edgewood graduate and former player.

Edgewood High School has named Trace Reynolds as its new head football coach, pending approval by the school board on Monday.

Reynolds, a 2015 Edgewood graduate, returns to his alma mater, where he was the starting quarterback in 2013 and 2014. He earned all-region and all-conference honors during his senior season in 2014.

Edgewood was 4-7 last season.

After graduation, Reynolds played four seasons at Heidelberg, an NCAA Division III school. His senior year, he was an all-conference selection and a team captain.

After graduating from Heidelberg, Reynolds served as a graduate assistant for the running backs at Heidelberg from 2019-2021. He left Heidelberg to be an assistant coach at the University of Findlay for the 2022 season before returning to the Heidelberg in 2023 to be the quarterbacks coach.

