Ross County v Hibs: Team news

Ross County could welcome back Will Nightingale after almost three months out with a hamstring issue, while goalkeeper George Wickens is available after missing the defeat at Livingston.

Max Sheaf (muscle), Dylan Smith (ankle), Ross Callachan (knee) and Scott Allardice (knee) are still out.

Hibernian forward Elie Youan remains doubtful after missing the win at St Johnstone with an ankle injury while a late decision will be taken on Will Fish, who went off last weekend with a back issue.

Luke Amos could return following his injury lay-off but Lewis Miller (hamstring) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle) are still out.