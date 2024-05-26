Ross County 4-0 Raith Rovers (agg 6-1): What the manager said

Don Cowie will be confirmed as Ross County manager after leading his side to a dominant 6-1 aggregate win over Raith Rovers in the Scottish Premiership Play-off final.

After a clinical 4-0 second-leg win in Dingwall, chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed to BBC Scotland that "he was given the job before he started".

The former Scotland midfielder, who took over as interim boss after Derek Adams' February exit, said: "I spoke to the chairman, we're really aligned and he indicated I was the person to take the club forward.

"I felt I was ready to be a manager three months ago. The last three months have only strengthened that.

"I'm really proud of the team. We put ourselves in a difficult position, we had an opportunity to not be in this play-off, but we dealt with it extremely well.

"Raith are a very good team, they had a fantastic season."

County were 1-0 ahead at half-time through Simon Murray's first of two goals but scored again shortly after the break through Jordan White.

"We spoke at half time about how we needed to come out quick," Cowie said. "It was the most important 20 minutes of the tie.

"Simon gets the headlines, but he will be the first to say it's because of his team-mates."

MacGregor was more definitive when asked about Cowie's future.

"He was told no matter what he would be the manager," he added. "It was a done deal when he was made interim manager.

"He had to be thrown in and he has galvanised the club."