Rose Zhang wins AIG Women’s British Open’s Smyth Salver for low amateur, says future pro plans are up in the air

Rose Zhang joins an impressive list of players who have won the Smyth Salver for low amateur at the AIG Women’s British Open. Former winners include major champions Michelle Wie West (2005), Anna Nordqvist (2008), Danielle Kang (2011), Lydia Ko (2012, 2013) and Georgia Hall (2013).

England’s Hall, of course, went on to win the British Open title as a young professional five years later.

Zhang, 19, was the only amateur who made the cut at Muirfield, finishing 1 over for the championship. The world’s top-ranked amateur missed the cut last year at Carnoustie in her only other British Open appearance. Last year’s conditions, she said, came as a bit of a shock to her.

“You really can’t falter at all on this golf course,” said Zhang. “Not on links golf, anyway. It was just that mindset of really hitting shot after shot and staying determined and just going for it.”

Rose Zhang of United States plays her tee shot on the 12th hole during Day Three of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 06, 2022 in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Zhang has all but officially locked up the McCormack Medal for a third time with second-ranked Ingrid Lindblad missing the cut. Neither are in the field for next week’s U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay, the final week of competition before the cutoff.

After 10 days at home, Zhang heads back to Europe to represent the U.S. at the World Amateur Team Championship in Paris. From there, she heads straight to Pebble Beach for Stanford’s first college event of the season.

When asked about her plans for turning professional, Zhang, who won the individual NCAA title last spring and helped the Cardinal win the team championship, said it’s all up in the air.

“I feel like I have so many options that I can go either way,” she said. “But I think for now, I’m going to go back for my sophomore year and just enjoy another great year with my teammates.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek