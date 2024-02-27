Rory McIlroy told completing Grand Slam at the Masters would come with LIV ‘asterisk’

Rory McIlroy is yet to win at Augusta after numerous near-misses - Getty Imnages/Christian Petersen

Rory McIlroy has been told that if he wins this year’s Masters, and so becomes just the sixth male player in history to complete the Grand Slam, his achievement would be cheapened by LIV golfers being snubbed.

Talor Gooch, the American who won last year’s order of merit on the Saudi-funded circuit, made the extraordinary claim after not receiving an invite to the season’s first major that takes place in seven weeks’ time.

The 32-year-old — who has won almost $50 million since LIV was formed two years but who has fallen from 31st in the world rankings to 449th — believes that McIlroy’s prospective place alongside Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan would be devalued by the absences.

“If Rory McIlroy goes and completes his Grand Slam without some of the best players in the world, there’s just going to be an asterisk,” Gooch told Australia Golf Digest. “It’s just the reality. I think everybody wins whenever the majors figure out a way to get the best players in the world there.”

Augusta did last week hand a special invite to Joaquim Niemann, but Gooch insisted that is only because the Chilean won the Australian Open in December before finishing fourth at the Dubai Desert Invitational last month and not because of his victory in the opening tournament of the LIV campaign in Mexico.

“It’s not surprising [the fact he was overlooked by the Masters],” Gooch said. “I think the majors have kind of shown that they’re not getting on board with LIV. ‘Joaco’ went outside of LIV and played some great golf and they rewarded him for that. So hopefully the day will turn when the majors decide to start rewarding good play on LIV. Hopefully that’ll be sooner than later.”

McIlroy will doubtless laugh off these claims if he does finally net that elusive green jacket and end his run of 10 years without a major. The Northern Irishman starts his Augusta build-up at this week’s Cognizant Classic on the PGA Tour in Palm Beach Gardens, the Florida city where he lives, while Gooch tees it up in LIV event in Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Kim, the former world No 6 who has not played competitively for 12 years, is also expected to play in the $25million tournament at the Royal Greens Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

