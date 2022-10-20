Rory McIlroy - Rory McIlroy reignites Greg Norman feud with world No 1 target - Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has dared to open his rift with Greg Norman yet further by declaring that it is his mission to spend 332 weeks as world No 1 – one more than the controversial LIV Golf chief executive.

McIlroy is playing at the CJ Cup this week in South Carolina, where he can leapfrog American Scottie Scheffler in the rankings and reclaim the top spot for the first time in more than two years.

It would be his ninth stint as No 1 and take him to 107 weeks, which would put him within reach of Dustin Johnson (135), who is in third on the all-time standings, but still a long way behind Norman and Tiger Woods (683).

To overhaul Norman, he would need to spend a combined spell of more than four years at the summit and that might be a reach in these uber-competitive times for the 33-year-old. Nevertheless that is his aim as he proved with his tongue-in-cheek answer to an Australian journalist who asked if he had a goal in this regard.

“332,” McIlroy answered. “I don’t know if I can, but that’s a number in my head.”

This is not the first time that McIlroy has used Norman’s achievements as motivation, since the Great White Shark set about launching his Saudi-funded rebel circuit.

The week after LIV’s inaugural £22 million event in Hertfordshire, McIlroy won the Canadian Open and in his victory speech on US TV said: “This is my 21st PGA Tour win – one more than someone else and that gave me some extra incentive to get it done.”

It was not McIlroy’s initial barb at Norman. When Norman was appointed as LIV supremo late last year, McIlroy said his opposition to the breakaway league “had only hardened even more” and the Northern Irishman has remained the most vocal in his criticism among those players who have remained loyal to the traditional tours.

Greg Norman - Rory McIlroy reignites Greg Norman feud with world No 1 target - Getty Images

It has not all been one-way traffic, however, as Norman has called McIlroy a “hypocrite” and accused the four-time major winner of previously asking for “sizeable appearance fees to play in Saudi Arabia”.

And after the swipe in Canada, Norman hit back by saying: “I take it as a compliment that Rory wanted to beat my 20 PGA Tour wins. His next goal should be to win more than 91 tournaments globally or to maintain No 1 in the world for more than 331 weeks.”

McIlroy has apparently taken the bait, although, of course, his ambition is based on rather more than a personal ding-dong.

“To get to No. 1 in the world at whatever you do is an unbelievable accolade and something that you should be proud of,” said McIlroy who fell as low as 16th in the rankings in August, 2021.

“I have an opportunity to do it this week and I'm proud of the fact that I've at least given myself that chance."

To unseat Scheffler, McIlroy would need to win at Congaree Golf Club and for Scheffler to finish worse than a solo tie for second, or for McIlroy to finish second and the Masters champion to come outside the top 34 in the event featuring 15 of the world's top 20.

McIlroy made a fine start to his first round, standing at two-under after five with Scheffler among the later starters.