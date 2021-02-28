Rory McIlroy, others to wear red shirt, black pants on Sunday in honor of Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' terrifying car accident is the biggest story in the golf world right now, and its presence will be felt during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida.

In honor of the golf legend, whose career could be in danger due to extensive injuries to his lower right leg and ankle, a number of top golfers have said they will wear red shirts and black pants during the tournament's final round on Sunday.

The wardrobe is an homage to Woods' signature outfit worn on Sundays, one of the most iconic looks in golf.

Rory McIlroy, who said Woods' recovery was more important than golf on Thursday, appeared to lead the charge:

.@McIlroyRory will wear black pants and a red shirt in the final round of the @WGCWorkday to show support for @TigerWoods. I’m certain he won’t be the only one. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) February 27, 2021

Other golfers who pledged to wear the outfit reportedly include Patrick Reed, who won the event last year, and 54-hole leader Collin Morikawa. That almost certainly won't be the end of the list in a field of golfers that almost universally grew up idolizing the 45-year-old Woods, who has won the event in question a record seven times.

One golfer who will not be doing it is Max Homa, who currently sits in 19th place at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. Homa endorsed the idea, but said he didn't have the requisite clothes available.

I unfortunately didn’t pack any red and black for this road trip (obviously didn’t know the news til arriving), so I will try and pay my respects to TW tomorrow with some really great final round #golf. Hope to see a lot of red and black out there! — max homa (@maxhoma23) February 27, 2021

