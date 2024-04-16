Rory McIlroy laughs at LIV Golf rumors: ‘I will play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career’

Rory McIlroy has no idea how the rumor started. But he put an end to it quickly.

Speaking with Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis on the range at the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Lewis asked McIlroy, the world No. 2, about rumors that came to a head Monday saying McIlroy was in talks to join LIV Golf for upwards of $850 million as well as an ownership stake in the league.

However, those couldn’t be further from the truth, McIlroy said.

“I’ve never been offered a number from LIV, and I’ve never contemplated going to LIV,” McIlroy told Lewis. “I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years, I don’t think it’s something for me. Doesn’t mean that I judge people that have went and played over there. I think one of the things that I’ve realized over the past two years is people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves. Who are we to judge them for that? Personally, for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour, and it’s never been any different.”

During the Masters, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was spotted multiple times following McIlroy’s group, including some reports stating Norman trying to get McIlroy’s attention walking between holes. As no phones are allowed on the grounds at Augusta National, there is no video of the reported incidents.

Exclusive: Rory McIlroy tells @ToddLewisGC that LIV Golf rumors are false and, "I will play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career." Tune into Golf Today at 5 p.m. EDT for more. pic.twitter.com/PIPAWMIWGh — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) April 16, 2024

McIlroy’s stance has softened on LIV Golf in recent months, perhaps adding fuel to the fire he could soon be switching circuits. But McIlroy, who’s in the middle of playing four straight PGA Tour events, quickly dispelled the rumor.

“Over the last two years, there has been so many rumors of guys… and I think the one thing I’ve realized as well is guys need to keep an open mind. And I’m sure there’s guys still playing on the PGA Tour who have talked to guys from LIV and had offers and whatever,” McIlroy said. “It’s never even been a conversation for us. It’s unfortunate that we have to deal with it, and this is the state our game is in. I’m obviously here today, I’m playing this PGA Tour event next week and I will play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek