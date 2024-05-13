Rookie safety Tyler Nubin ready to do ‘whatever it takes’ for Giants defense

Just two weeks after fulfilling their lifelong dreams of being selected in the NFL Draft, the Giants’ rookie class began their pro careers, as the team hosted their rookie minicamp at their facility last week.

Among the young talent donning the Big Blue uniform for the first time was third-round pick Tyler Nubin, who admitted to reporters that his emotions got the best of him before hitting the practice field.

“It’s awesome,” Nubin said. “I almost shed a tear when I saw my helmet and locker. Just being able to be out here, playing the game I love again, especially for this great and storied organization. I couldn’t thank this organization enough.”

The 22-year-old was the first safety selected in this year's draft and he has all the makings of a potential Day 2 steal for New York’s secondary.

Nubin was known as a leader and had a nose for the ball during his four years at Minnesota, hauling in a school-record 13 interceptions while also breaking up 24 passes and recording 207 tackles.

The youngster is taking things one step at a time during his early days with the organization, but when the team finally hits the field at full capacity, he’s looking forward to bringing those qualities to this talented Giants defense.

“You’re getting a dog, man,” he said. “I take pride in being able to help my team in any way possible. Whatever job they want me to do, whether it’s going to get the ball, dropping down, or making tackles. I take pride in that job that I have, so whatever I got to do I’ll do it.”

Nubin certainly looks and sounds like a capable replacement for last year’s starter Xavier McKinney, who left this offseason in free agency on a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Exactly how much Big Blue will decide to lean on him during his first year in the league remains to be seen, but the youngster certainly sounds up for anything Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowers throws his way.

“I’m just trying to learn as much as possible,” he said. “I’m going to be as vocal as I can and try to put myself and everybody else in positions to succeed. I’m just trying to be a sponge and soak up as much as possible so I can help myself and my teammates.

“And I’m not going to stop, I love this game too much. Whatever I have to do to be successful on this field I’m going to do it and I’ll sacrifice for this team and this city, and I’m going to love doing it.”