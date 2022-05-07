Rookie minicamp provides first look at Packers 2022 draft class

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Green Bay Packers kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday. The 11-player draft class joined 32 undrafted free agents and rookie tryout players plus a few roster holdovers for drills and team work.

“It’s always exciting when you get these guys in the building. It’s like getting a bunch of new toys,” coach Matt LaFleur said, via Packers.com. “So, we’ll see how they acclimate themselves and how they can take what they learn in the classroom out to the field.”

Here’s a first look at the rookie class from Friday:

LB Quay Walker

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

DL Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

WR Christian Watson

Mark Hoffman

OL Sean Rhyan

Mark Hoffman

WR Romeo Doubs

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

OL Zach Tom

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

OLB Kingsley Enagbare

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

S Tariq Carpenter

Tariq Carpenter

DL Jonathan Ford

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery speaks with Jonathan Ford (99)

OT Rasheed Walker

WR Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

1

1

Recommended Stories