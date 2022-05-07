Rookie minicamp provides first look at Packers 2022 draft class

The Green Bay Packers kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday. The 11-player draft class joined 32 undrafted free agents and rookie tryout players plus a few roster holdovers for drills and team work.

“It’s always exciting when you get these guys in the building. It’s like getting a bunch of new toys,” coach Matt LaFleur said, via Packers.com. “So, we’ll see how they acclimate themselves and how they can take what they learn in the classroom out to the field.”

Here’s a first look at the rookie class from Friday:

LB Quay Walker

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

There’s passing the eye test and then there’s passing the eye test. Quay Walker is a big, physical dude. Looks the part without taking a second look. pic.twitter.com/6GfWOOmqIg — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 6, 2022

DL Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

First-round pick Devonte Wyatt packing a punch #Packers pic.twitter.com/XSWRCUBpKr — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) May 6, 2022

WR Christian Watson

Mark Hoffman

OL Sean Rhyan

Mark Hoffman

WR Romeo Doubs

Story continues

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

OL Zach Tom

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

OLB Kingsley Enagbare

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

S Tariq Carpenter

Tariq Carpenter

How it started ➡️ How it's going#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/XZ88LA4Fpf — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 7, 2022

DL Jonathan Ford

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery speaks with Jonathan Ford (99)

OT Rasheed Walker

No practice today for seventh-round Penn State OT Rasheed Walker pic.twitter.com/YK0cVnPQCC — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 6, 2022

WR Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

1

1