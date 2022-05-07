Rookie minicamp provides first look at Packers 2022 draft class
The Green Bay Packers kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday. The 11-player draft class joined 32 undrafted free agents and rookie tryout players plus a few roster holdovers for drills and team work.
“It’s always exciting when you get these guys in the building. It’s like getting a bunch of new toys,” coach Matt LaFleur said, via Packers.com. “So, we’ll see how they acclimate themselves and how they can take what they learn in the classroom out to the field.”
Here’s a first look at the rookie class from Friday:
LB Quay Walker
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
There’s passing the eye test and then there’s passing the eye test. Quay Walker is a big, physical dude. Looks the part without taking a second look. pic.twitter.com/6GfWOOmqIg
— Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 6, 2022
DL Devonte Wyatt
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
First-round pick Devonte Wyatt packing a punch #Packers pic.twitter.com/XSWRCUBpKr
— Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) May 6, 2022
WR Christian Watson
Mark Hoffman
.@ChristianW2017 showing the hands. 🙌🏈#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/VYmpzX0tDU
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 6, 2022
OL Sean Rhyan
Mark Hoffman
💪 Sean Rhyan 💪#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/xcTqPbKQsB
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 6, 2022
WR Romeo Doubs
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Romeo Doubs! pic.twitter.com/hQxQJfHIbD
— Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 6, 2022
OL Zach Tom
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
OLB Kingsley Enagbare
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
S Tariq Carpenter
Tariq Carpenter
How it started ➡️ How it's going#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/XZ88LA4Fpf
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 7, 2022
DL Jonathan Ford
Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery speaks with Jonathan Ford (99)
😤 @datboi_vontae ✖️ @ford__9 😤#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/H7tbzcb5gb
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 6, 2022
OT Rasheed Walker
No practice today for seventh-round Penn State OT Rasheed Walker pic.twitter.com/YK0cVnPQCC
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 6, 2022
WR Samori Toure
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Toure! pic.twitter.com/rYVNioiMaK
— Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 6, 2022
