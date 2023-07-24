Rookie CB Ratings in Madden NFL 24

Here are the player ratings for the top rookie cornerbacks in Madden NFL 24.

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks - 79

Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders - 76

Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots - 76

Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburg Steelers - 75

Julius Brents, Indianapolis Colts - 74

Cam Smith, Miami Dolphins - 72

D.J. Turner, Cincinnati Bengals - 73

