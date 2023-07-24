Rookie CB Ratings in Madden NFL 24

Draft WireRookie CB Ratings in Madden NFL 24Curt PopejoySun, Jul 23, 2023, 8:04 PM·1 min readHere are the player ratings for the top rookie cornerbacks in Madden NFL 24.Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks - 79Kirby Lee-USA TODAY SportsEmmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders - 76Geoff Burke-USA TODAY SportsChristian Gonzalez, New England Patriots - 76Kirby Lee-USA TODAY SportsDeonte Banks, New York Giants - 76Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY SportsJoey Porter Jr., Pittsburg Steelers - 75Julius Brents, Indianapolis Colts - 74(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Cam Smith, Miami Dolphins - 72(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)Tyrique Stevenson, Chicago Bears - 72Kirby Lee-USA TODAY SportsD.J. Turner, Cincinnati Bengals - 73Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY SportsStory originally appeared on Draft Wire