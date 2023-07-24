Rookie CB Ratings in Madden NFL 24

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

Here are the player ratings for the top rookie cornerbacks in Madden NFL 24.

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks - 79

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders - 76

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots - 76

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Deonte Banks, New York Giants - 76

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburg Steelers - 75

Julius Brents, Indianapolis Colts - 74

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cam Smith, Miami Dolphins - 72

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Tyrique Stevenson, Chicago Bears - 72

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Turner, Cincinnati Bengals - 73

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

Recommended Stories