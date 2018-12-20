Ron Rivera in disbelief over Eric Reid's 'random' drug tests: 'I would buy a lottery ticket'

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid announced via Twitter on Monday that he had been subjected to the NFL’s random drug testing for the seventh time.

This season.

Those are some ridiculous odds

The odds of that happening randomly add up to beyond a long shot, defying any pretense of the testing actually being left to chance. He has sued the NFL for collusion over not being able to find a job after he stood by Colin Kaepernick in using the pregame national anthem as a platform to protest social injustice and racial disparity.

Reid is irked. He isn’t alone.

Ron Rivera skeptical of randomness of testing

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke against the apparent targeting of Reid with reporters on Thursday.

“If my name came up that many times, I would buy a lottery ticket,” Rivera said at his news conference.

Is Eric Reid being targeted by the NFL. Listen to his & head coach Ron Rivera take and you decide …@FOX46News pic.twitter.com/DaGH04eNfP — Josh Sims (@JoshFox46) December 20, 2018





Torrey Smith: Reid’s testing is ‘excessive’

Reid’s teammate Torrey Smith echoed Rivera’s sentiment that something doesn’t sit right about the testing when talking with the Associated Press.

“It’s very excessive,” Smith said. “I don’t think there’s any secret about it that something is wrong with that.”

Smith added that he has been tested “two or three times” this season.

Eric Reid received support from Ron Rivera and a teammate Thursday over his suspicion that the NFL is targeting him for drug tests. (AP)

Reid upset with fines in addition to testing

Reid signed with the Panthers during their Week 4 bye after not being able to find work despite being 26 years old and one of football’s better safeties.

Reid said that in addition to the drug testing, he’s keeping track of “everything that’s happened since I got here,” which includes being fined three times for almost $50,000 over hits and an ejection.

“An interception was overturned,” Reid said. “That came from New York. I was ejected for a hit that happens every week in the NFL. I was fined for defending myself when a player [Philadelphia Eagle Zach Ertz] charged at me. As far as I know, that player was not fined.

“I know what I’m going up against. I’ll just say it. I’m not surprised by it in the slightest.”

