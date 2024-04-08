Rome Odunze visits Cardinals Monday

Former Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze is making another visit to a team drafting in the top 10 on Monday.

According to multiple reports, Odunze is meeting with the Cardinals. He has also spent time with the Jets, Bears, and Giants recently.

The Cardinals have the fourth overall pick and many projections have them taking a wideout after three quarterbacks come off the board to start the draft. They have also met with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, who join Odunze as the top prospects at the position this season.

Projections that don't have the Cardinals taking a wideout often have them trading down with a team that's in the market for a quarterback. Depending on how far down they move, they could do that and still wind up with one of those receivers when all is said and done.