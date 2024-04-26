Rome Odunze joins Caleb Williams, Bears select a WR with the No. 9 pick

DETROIT — After rolling out the red carpet for quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick Thursday, the Chicago Bears added to his offensive arsenal by selecting wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Odunze, a product of the Washington Huskies, finished the 2023 college football season with 92 catches for 1,640 yards with 13 receiving touchdowns.

It’s Official: Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams with No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft

Odunze and Williams began building a relationship even before the draft kicked off on Thursday. The two accidentally ran into each other aboard a flight to Detroit, snapping a picture with each other after they landed, and then participated in a Special Olympics event together Wednesday.

“Oh s**t yall,” Williams tweeted. “I just saw Rome Odunze on my flight to Detroit!! Big fan!”

NFL fans in Chicago will get their first taste of seeing Odunze and Williams in Bears gear when the team hosts their annual post-draft rookie minicamp during the first half of May, which will take place either on May 3-6, or May 10-13.

