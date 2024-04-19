Roma's interrupted match at Udinese to be finished on April 25

Collapsed: Roma defender Evan Ndicka (Tiziana FABI)

Roma's match at Udinese, which was suspended last weekend after defender Evan Ndicka collapsed on the pitch, will be finished on April 25, Serie A said on Friday.

The two teams will reconvene at 2000 local time (1800 GMT) at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine to play the final 18 minutes and 30 seconds of the fixture, Serie A said in a statement.

Ndicka collapsed with chest problems in the 70th minute of Roma's fixture at Udinese, which was locked at 1-1 when referee Luca Pairetto decided to suspended play.

The Ivory Coast international was initially feared to have suffered a heart attack but Roma later said that tests revealed "a thoracic trauma with minimal left pneumothorax (trapped air between the lung and chest wall)".

Ndicka was well enough on Thursday to celebrate Roma's 3-1 aggregate triumph over AC Milan in the Europa League quarter-finals, appearing on the Stadio Olimpico pitch with his teammates during the post-match festivities.

Italy's top flight added that Roma had requested the match be finished in mid-May as they travel to Napoli next weekend and then face the first leg of their Europa League semi-final with Bayer Leverkusen on May 2.

But league rules state that interrupted matches must be finished within 15 days of the fixture being halted.

Serie A said that "the date of Napoli v Roma will as a result be set taking into account of Roma's needs".

