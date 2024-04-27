How Roman Wilson fits with the Pittsburgh Steelers

With the 84th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide receiver Roman Wilson.

Wilson recorded 48 receptions, 789 yards, and 12 touchdowns in 2024 and was a huge part of the national title run. He kept Michigan’s season alive with a spectacular leaping grab late in the fourth quarter against Alabama and tied the game soon after with a touchdown grab.

Wilson fits perfectly into this offense. The Steelers have a true ‘X’ receiver in George Pickens and now get the perfect complement with Roman Wilson. Wilson excels at getting open on over routes and can use his speed to win in the red zone. He will probably take most of his snaps in the slot at the next level, which fits his skillset better than playing outside.

Wilson also does a great job of finding space when plays break down. Pittsburgh is working with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback — both of whom like to make off-script plays, so there should be some nice chemistry from the get-go.

The expectation is that Wilson gets legitimate snaps in year one. As previously mentioned, Pittsburgh doesn’t have a lot of other receiving weapons so Wilson might be starting in the slot Week 1.

For fantasy football nerds, taking Wilson late in the draft is a good idea if you want a sleeper.

Wilson is also a very willing run blocker. He played in a run-first scheme, so he didn’t really have a choice but to embrace the physicality of blocking. Of course, Pittsburgh is a town that encapsulates the violent nature of football, and having that mid-western grit is essential. Wilson’s experience with the Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry is also key here. The Steelers have a couple of historic rivalries with their divisional opponents and Wilson is likely to fully embrace the heightened stakes that come with regional beef.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire