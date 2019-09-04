Roger Federer stunned by Grigor Dimitrov - why is the US Open so unpredictable?

Roger Federer suffered a shock five-set loss in the US Open quarter-final overnight - AFP

And then there was one. In a tournament that looked like being dominated by the Big Three of men's tennis, only Rafael Nadal remains.

After Novak Djokovic's exit on Sunday it was assumed that Roger Federer would stroll more or less unopposed to the final. Instead, he was dumped out of the tournament overnight by Grigor Dimitrov.

The universal expectation that Djokovic and Federer would reach the semis might seem presumptuous, but it is based on fact. The Big Three have won the last 11 grand slams, and all reached the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

But the US Open is different, and has been for some time. In fact you have to go back to 2008 for the last time a male player retained the title. By contrast, Wimbledon has been retained twice, the French Open six times and the Australian Open four times during that period. And at all of those slams, there has been an obviously dominant player over the last decade.

Not so at the US Open, which in an age of predictability in men's tennis continues to throw up upsets. With Djokovic and Federer exiting prematurely, what is it about the tournament that makes it such an outlier?

Novak Djokovic retired hurt from his fourth round match against Stan Wawrinka Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Tired bodies, tired minds

The most obvious reason for the tournament's unpredictability is its place on the calendar. The last of the majors, players tend to be carrying a variety of aches and pains come the US Open, and so it often turns in to tennis's version of last man standing.

At this year's event, Djokovic retired injured with a shoulder problem, before Federer received treatment for his neck and back during his defeat to Dimitrov.

Other contenders like Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas were in no shape to compete, while last year's runner-up Juan Martin del Potro had to skip the tournament entirely.

Del Potro has not been alone in suffering this misfortune over the last few years - in fact finalists and winners being physically broken the following year has been a recurring theme.

Last year, the defending champion Rafael Nadal had to retire from his semi-final against Del Potro. Twelve months earlier both of the finalists from the previous year (2016) Stan Wawrinka and Djokovic missed the tournament, having already ended their seasons due to injury.

Federer did likewise in 2016, while Nadal's creaking body forced him to skip both the 2012 and 2014 tournaments either side of his title victory in 2013. The last time a player completed their title defence in New York without pulling out injured was three years ago, and even then Djokovic was struggling badly in the final against Wawrinka.

As the above illustrates, the US Open has undoubtedly been the biggest casualty of tennis's increasing physicality and relentlessness. The fear of injury ahead of New York has actually become so entrenched that it's become customary for the Big Three to miss one of the Rogers Cup or Cincinnati US Open tune-up events - despite both being Masters tournaments with 1,000 ranking points at stake.

Surface-level comfort

Part of the reason for the Big Three's (and for a time Big Four's) dominance at Wimbledon and the French Open is the fact that so few other players can cope with the specialised demands of grass and clay.

Grass in particular has been a nightmare for most of the younger players coming through, most of whom have mechanical, rhythmic baseline games not suited to the surface's eccentricities. After their first-round defeats at Wimbledon this year, Alexander Zverev and Tsitsipas both admitted to finding grass extremely challenging.

The more experienced Big Three have no such troubles, and have learned to master the surface over the last 15 to 20 years. Not since 2002 has a man other than Federer, Djokovic, Nadal or Andy Murray won the title. At Roland Garros meanwhile, Nadal's clay-court superiority has made the French Open an almost entirely closed shop.

Marin Cilic was a surprise US Open champion back in 2014 Credit: Getty Images

Hard courts though are different. Hard is essentially tennis's default surface, and one that almost every player on the tour feels comfortable on. Doing so is pretty much essential since it is what the majority of the sport is played on.

Consequently there are far more players capable of causing upsets at the US Open, and Australian Open (though here shocks are scarcer since it is played at the start of the season when players are fresher) than at the French and Wimbledon.

Federer alone has been shocked by Tommy Robredo, Marin Cilic, Del Potro, John Millman and Dimitrov in his last six visits to Flushing Meadows.

Brutal conditions

Of the four grand slams, the US Open is played in the most challenging climate. Melbourne can be extremely hot in January, but the heat tends to be dryer and the tournament is better set up to deal with the extreme conditions.

The humidity of a New York summer can make Flushing Meadows an often agonising place to try and play tennis, especially for those already harbouring fitness concerns. Using Federer as an example again, he exited last year's US Open against Millman drenched in sweat and completely frazzled by a filthily muggy New York evening.

Millman himself had to leave the court mid-match in his quarter-final against Djokovic because his soaked clothes were dripping sweat onto the court. On the second day of the tournament six men retired, with five citing heat-related ailments. The conditions were so savage that an unprecedented "heat rule" was introduced for the male players at the start of the fortnight.

Federer was drained by the extreme humidity of last year's US Open Credit: AP

Going further back, the climax of the 2012 tournament took place in conditions so blustery that the players' chairs blew on to the court and spectators had to be evacuated from the Flushing Meadows complex. "Those were some of the hardest conditions I've ever played in for sure," Murray said at the time.

The roofs on the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong courts have put an end to problems caused by wind and rain, but they have made the conditions even more airless and the heat more oppressive.

The more variables like these, the greater chance of the playing field being levelled and shocks taking place.

New York's spirit of madness

Where Wimbledon feels orderly and based on tradition, the US Open has always enjoyed a feeling of craziness.

Take the scheduling for instance, which has improved in the last few years, but has often felt designed to entirely drain the players' dwindling reserves.

It seems impossible to believe now, but as recently as 2012 the semi-finals were scheduled for the Saturday, just a day before the Sunday final. At no other slam would players have to play best-of-five sets on consecutive days, but the US Open has traditionally been the tournament most in thrall to the TV schedulers. This attempt to squeeze the end of the tournament into the final weekend also meant that for five straight years between 2008 and 2012, the event ran on to an unscheduled third Monday - creating more scheduling havoc.

Players must also deal with a more raucous atmosphere than at the other majors - especially during the night sessions. Spectators walk around between points, jeer at players they don't like, and often talk audibly mid-match.

Even a great champion like Djokovic was booed by the crowd as his title defence disintegrated on Sunday night against Wawrinka. And though some people like to suggest that Serena Williams has been involved in a number of on-court disputes during her career, the reality is that all three of her major meltdowns have taken place in the frenzied atmosphere of an Arthur Ashe night session.

That's just the kind of venue Flushing Meadows is. A place where during the most predictable era in tennis history, we should still expect the unexpected.